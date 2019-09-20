Editor,
“And there shall be upon every high mountain, and upon every high hill, rivers and streams of waters in the day of the great slaughter, when the towers fall.” (Isaiah 30:25)
That dreadful day, our lives were changed
Our way of living was rearranged.
That day of fear and horror
No guarantee, what be tomorrow.
This be American’s wake up call
To our God, we stand in awe
American’s hand writing on the wall.
Warning us of America’s fall.
Friend, where were you that day
Where the towers fell, by the way
Freedom in this nation, we dwell
Remember that day the towers fell
Repent before it’s too late
Way of living determines our fate
Remember the day, the tower fell
Remember that drop full day of hell
Written September 11, 2019
Jerry Turlington,
Fort Payne, Alabama
