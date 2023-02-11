My name is Beau Wilson. I am the board chairman for Fort Payne Youth Wrestling Inc. We are a nonprofit club wrestling team that competes in the AYWO (Alabama Youth Wrestling Organization). AYWO is an affiliate of the AAU (Amateur Athletics Union).
I have been a member of this wonderful group for over a decade serving as coach and now administrator. I have seen ups and downs in our program. I have seen the impact of the pandemic on this wonderful sport first-hand. If it weren’t for the amazing members of this community, our organization would not exist.
We want to say the warmest thank you to our dearest friend and benefactor Mr. Bobby Ledbetter. Without him we may have never grown in the way we have these past few years. His support has single handedly benefited the dozens of young men and women who have been a part of our program. Bobby went out of his way to give us a home. A gym to call our own. He never asked nor expected anything in return other than our thanks. Many times, we attempted to reimburse him in some way. He would only politely decline and say only a thank you will do. His only intent was to aid those who needed his help. He told me “Teamwork makes the dreamwork,” and that it was his desire to help our young athletes succeed. He was a team player.
Our team has grown and times have changed. The building that has been our home for the past several years has left us cramped for space. Bobby’s business has shifted, as well, and he no longer needs the building. We were invited to stay as long as we would like, but the time has come for us to move on to a larger facility. So, at the end of our regular season we will move to a new larger facility. However, we will never forget our outstanding friend Bobby Ledbetter. So, from Fort Payne Youth Wrestling, THANK YOU Bobby. We will never forget you.
