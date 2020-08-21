Dear Editor,
The most important election in our nation is coming up in November. I urge that if anyone cares about this nation, make sure that they get out and vote. It is vital that you do so.
This nation is founded on fundamental values, as a result this nation has lasted nearly 250 years and this nation needs to get back to them. Anyone that has a brain in their head can see where all this is going.
Being indifferent is the same as being against to what’s right. There are two different political parties (Democrat and Republican). There platforms are very different. This nation needs to go back to the morals and the principles that made this nation great from the beginning.
People that claims to be Christian that don’t get involved need not to complain if they don’t vote. To me; the choice is clear between the political parties. It makes me angry to see what’s going on in this nation.
Blood has been shed by our youth and our soldiers for these principles, why get away from it. (Jeremiah 6:16), (Proverbs 22:28-29)
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
