The most recent hearing of the Jan. 6th committee, aired on July 21st, showed a side-by-side comparison of what was happening at the Capitol and what the then-president was doing on Jan. 6th.
The morning after this hearing I watched a News Mix showing three cable news programs simultaneously.
Here’s what was being discussed side-by-side on two channels.
MSNBC: Two high level White House officials saying, under oath, that they found the president’s actions on Jan. 6th so disgusting that they resigned that day.
MSNBC: WH Council, WH Chief of Staff, WH Press Secretary, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram, Kevin McCarthy all begging the president to call off the mob.
Fox: A spotted eagle ray giving birth on a fishing boat.
MSNBC: A National Security officer describing how members of the Secret Service protecting Mike Pence were so concerned about the violent mob that they were calling their loved ones to say goodbye.
FOX: Nonprofit caring for retired police dogs.
MSNBC: A picture of Republican Joss Hawley brandishing a raised fist to encourage the rally crowd as he entered the Capitol before the riot. Then, a picture of Joss Hawley running in fear to get away from the rioting crowd.
MSNBC: Mike Pence calling Homeland Security, the FBI and other security agencies to get troops to the capitol to quell the insurrection.
MSNBC: Mark Meadows, on the day after the insurrection, asking General Milley to change the narrative about the VP calling the security agencies because it looked bad that the president did not make those calls.
MSNBC: A clip of Steve Bannon saying, before the 2020 election, that the president planned to declare victory whether he won or not, and to claim voter fraud whether it occurred or not.
FOX: Zeldin talking about an attack. (Who is Zeldin?)
The president of the United States encouraged armed protestors to “fight like hell” and, for three hours, did nothing to protect the Congress, the VP and the Capitol police.
Fox News is more concerned about Hunter Biden.
Watching Fox is the equivalent of “Don’t turn on the lights ‘cause I don’t wanna see.”
Watch long enough and you’ll believe that Jan. 6th was just a regular tour of the Capitol.
Oops, you already believe that.
Careful, you are being radicalized.
