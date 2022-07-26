The most recent hearing of the Jan. 6th committee, aired on July 21st, showed a side-by-side comparison of what was happening at the Capitol and what the then-president was doing on Jan. 6th. 

The morning after this hearing I watched a News Mix showing three cable news programs simultaneously. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.