Editor,
It seems to me that the worshiping and the church service is based on entertainment more than worshiping God. I note that local and different ministries worship on television. I know that we have to be careful in judging how that people worship (2 Samuel Chapter 6).
Some of you churches resemble “disco halls” with lights and fast paced music. Seemingly, it draws a big crowd. Much of the teaching seems to be put on the “state of mind” and going to heaven after this life is over. Much it seems is what people want to hear and very little preaching about eternal fire and damnation. (1 Timothy 4:1-5 and 2 Timothy Chapter 3)
“Special singers” or groups are emphasized. Some men performers have their heads covered. Even the Lord’s supper is being taken improperly (1 Corinthians Chapter 11).
Christians should use their talents to glorify God, not glorify man. Even applauding goes on in a church after performances. This shouldn’t be.
If anything good comes out of me, it’s of God. My body is just a vessel and oracle for him.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne
