Dear Editor,
Millions of seniors across the US rely on Medicare home health to remain in their homes and receive necessary skilled health care services. However, a new Medicare payment model threatens to restrict access to care for America's most vulnerable seniors who depend on these services. If implemented, this payment model will cut Medicare home health by 6.42 percent equaling more than $1 billion in 2020 - based purely on assumptions about changes in provider behaviors under the new system.
Fortunately, Congress has recently taken action to protect home health by introducing the Home Health Payment Innovation Act (S.433 & H.R. 2573). While our lawmakers are home for Summer recess, I encourage them to learn more about their constituents who depend on home health and urge them to support this vital legislation when they return to Capitol Hill.
Sincerely,
Felicia Christopher, Flat Rock
