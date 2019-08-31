Editor,
The call came at 6:30 p.m. on a Wednesday night Oct. 14. 2003.That call was one a mother never wants to get. Your son is dead. At once I gathered what wits I had, my car keys and raced to Fort Payne, Alabama. Yes, my David C. Williams of Boulder Drive had done the unthinkable. I was a total wreck, but arrangements had to be made. I layed him to rest in Glennwood.
This past weekend, 16 years later, as I visited his grave, things were missing. You see, I live in Georgia and had not learned of the cemetery's rules. As a distort mother I did what I could to make his grave appear like, "hey mom, this is my new home."
But the groundskeeper did not say anything until last weekend when I found all his angels gone, his solar light gone and his flag. David was only 38 years old. These things gave me comfort as he always had them around him in life. Small things like these make a difference in death. I received no letter/notice that I should remove them. They just took my precious son's memories away. Did not ask me to do this. I would have if these things impeded them from doing their job. They did not. No one knows how much these little things meant to me and how hurt I was to see them gone. Cry? Yes, it all came back again. My son, my first born had lost his little treasures.
Please.
I will put them back, but let me know if they are in your way. Thank you for all that you do at Glenwood.
Question: were his items thrown away and where?
From a very loving mother.
Peggy J. Ferguson,
Douglasville, Georgia
