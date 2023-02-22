Reader questions gun shootings editorial

I read with interest the opinion piece in last Saturday’s T-J by Anita Stiefel about mass shootings in the U.S. While no conclusions were drawn, there was one glaring error I must correct. And I preface my correction by saying ONE mass shooting, even ONE murder, is one too many, and I mourn the deaths of innocent souls by violence of any kind as a believer that we are all created in the image of God and as such should love everyone and strive to provide for the care and well-being of all.
In rebuttal, I offer this:
According to Mother Jones, only 141 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. since 1982 (look it up) which is defined as the murder of four or more people by gun violence. While even one mass murder event is too many, the number Ms. Stiefel cited is a gross exaggeration meant to conflate shootings of all types with actual mass murders. When gang-on-gang violence, suicides, justified police shootings, domestic murders and the like are removed we are left with 141.
Mass shootings get much attention in the media and the shooter’s name and image are splashed on the screen, giving them their desired notoriety. Violence stopped or prevented by a lawfully owned gun are usually ignored. Mental illness plays a huge part and is the result of the closing of mental institutions in the 1970’s, leading to homelessness of a magnitude never seen before, and the sharp increase of mass shootings.
Police offer heroic service while being under-appreciated and underpaid, but they cannot be everywhere. When guns aren’t available, other methods of mass murder suffice, knives, vehicles, airplanes and the like. The evil that lurks in (mostly) men’s hearts is the ultimate problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.