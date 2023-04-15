Dear Editor,
Gov. Kay Ivey has proposed, in her budget, to take $25 million in tax dollars from the Education Trust Fund and give to the Montgomery County Commission for economic development.
The $25 million economic development project is a Whitewater rafting ride/waterpark (financed with more than $50 million of public money from the city and county of Montgomery) because it’s behind schedule and over budget.
A couple of weeks ago Ivey gave lawmakers her proposed budget for the $2 billion Alabama received from President Joe Biden which created a surplus in state education funds.
At least $331 million of that money would go to projects and expenses unrelated to schools and teachers and classrooms.
Among those pet projects is $25 million for the Montgomery County Commission for “the Gateway project” the area outside the Maxwell Airforce Base, where the Montgomery water park development is located.
Gov. Kay Ivey also wants Alabama lawmakers to approve using education dollars to build not only a waterpark but perhaps a hotel or restaurant next to it.
But you can’t tell any of that from what Ivey gave lawmakers two weeks ago.
You can’t tell what a lot of other things on Ivey’s wish list are, either.
And lawmakers are wondering what’s going on.
“You probably have a lot of the same questions we have,” said state Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, the education budget chairman.
The Alabama Senate education budget chairman was likewise confused.
“There are a myriad of items in there, of which I’m not familiar or aware, I have no knowledge of,” said state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur. “The governor’s office had better come clean.”
Ivey could and should have come clean from the start.
If she thinks giving $25 million dollars a struggling whitewater park is more important than education, she should have informed lawmakers instead of sneaking it into her budget.
Kay Ivey is trying to take us for a ride that I don’t believe most of us want to go on.
The Education Trust Fund is not a personal ATM to use on her pet projects.
Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, at his reception in Fort Payne last week, when asked about this waterpark, he told me, “This isn’t going to happen.”
I hope she hears from lots of Alabama voters who believed her State of the State address when she announced education was her number one priority.
PS. Ivy Also wants $100 million of the Education Trust Fund to go to prisons.
Pam Miles
Henagar
