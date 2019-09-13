Editor,
I just wanted to express my heart-felt thanks to my acquaintances, friends (you know who you are). If I start acknowledging names I’ll leave some people out. There are some people I don’t know by name.
Also to President Trump and first Lady Mrs. Melania Trump for your kind words and correspondence that came through me. You all never know how much they means to me in this life. Also, to the Times-Journal for printing my articles. (Proverbs 18:21) My thanks also to the staff and the residents for putting up with me.
Wonderful things of men are said
When they have passed away.
Flowers adorn the narrow bed
Over the lifeless clay.
Give me the roses while I live
Something to cheer me on.
Useless the flowers you may give
After the soul is gone.
Life is the time for words of praise
Hands clasp with friendly smile
Blessing to cheer a pilgrim’s days
Are always worthwhile.
Give me the roses while I live
Something to cheer me on.
Useless the flowers you may give
After the soul is gone.
– James Rowe, 1915
– T.J. Denson, 1935 The Sacred Harp Publishing Company
Jerry Turlington,
Fort Payne, Alabama
