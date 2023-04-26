Reader thanks all who came to Charli’s Run

Dear Editor,
Charli’s Run, a 5K run was held recently in honor of our daughter, Charli Chandler, who is 3 years old.
After going into labor with her at 26 weeks, a 5 ½ month NICU stay and requiring oxygen assistance for more than two years, Charli was still not developing like she should. We went through several evaluations with her and in December 2021, we found out she was Level 2 Autistic. Autism is such a broad spectrum that has been narrowed down to 3 different levels: mild, moderate and severe.
Charli is still nonverbal, but attends Fyffe Special Ed Pre-k and Therapy Junction, where she gets physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
My husband, Blake, and I hosted this run to spread awareness and acceptance for autism. All the proceeds went to the American Autism Association.
We had more than 85 registrants and 65 participants on the day of the race. Charli’s Run was sponsored by many in the community, including PlayCore, FiveStar, Mind Right, Snap Fitness, Fort Payne Pediatrics, Rainsville Church Pew Company, Mi Casita of Fort Payne, Liberty Bank of Geraldine, The Therapy Junction, C&H Drugs, Bryant’s Heating and Cooling and many others.
Our Charli’s Run consisted of a Kid’s Fun Run which was a mile long. Each of our kid participants received an official Charli’s Run Medal. In the 5K, Tyler Anthony was the men’s overall winner, and I have attached a picture of Charli with the women’s overall winner, Brittany Rosa.
We hope to continue this run each year in April, which is Autism Awareness Month. Thank you.
Kristin Chandler
Fort Payne
