I am deeply concerned about the lack of media coverage on the proposed bill S 686 – The Restrict Act. This legislation was introduced by Senator Mark R. Warner of Virginia (Democratic) and John Thune of South Dakota (Republican). The bill is ostensibly about protecting American national security and foreign adversaries from interfering in our election through apps like TikTok. I read this 55-page bill and I can tell you it is not just about banning TikTok!
The Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has the right to investigate things such as: Wireless local area networks, Mobile Networks, Satellite Payloads, Cable access points, Wireline access points, Core networking systems, any software, hardware, Internet hosting services, Cloud based storage, Content delivery services, Webcams, Home security cameras, Drones, Online Marketplaces, Internet-enabled Payment technology.
This is basically everything that allows us to connect with others via the internet and this includes business and banking transactions. Section 7 and 8 refer to the right to change the rules at any time. Are you worried yet? You should be because the penalties are harsh to say the least. Let me give you an example: The government bans an app and you use a VPN to access it you could be subject to a fine of $250k or 20 years in jail or both. If you say anything that they deem as misinformation you are in some serious trouble.
The government states they are concerned about our data being given to the Chinese government, but why is it ok for Google and Facebook to sell it to anyone? Bill S 686 would give terrifying and enormous powers to the federal government to regulate how American citizens can communicate with one another.
“Any mitigation measure to address any risk arising from any covered transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.” These covered transactions can involve past, current, and future transactions and its completely inapplicable of FOIA.
I encourage everyone to read this bill if you like your 1st amendment and 5th amendment rights because if you don’t fight for them, they are about to be taken! If you do not want this to pass then contact your local representatives asap. I have called them several times and I keep getting the runaround and the silence is deafening.
