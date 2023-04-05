Dear Editor,

I am deeply concerned about the lack of media coverage on the proposed bill S 686 – The Restrict Act. This legislation was introduced by Senator Mark R. Warner of Virginia (Democratic) and John Thune of South Dakota (Republican). The bill is ostensibly about protecting American national security and foreign adversaries from interfering in our election through apps like TikTok. I read this 55-page bill and I can tell you it is not just about banning TikTok!

