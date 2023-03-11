I’ll bet you watched the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the powerful attorney in South Carolina convicted of killing his wife and son. I’m mesmerized by one aspect of his personality: His ability to lie without any concern for the damage he’s doing.
George Santos (R-New York), has the same skill. How does he turn off his heart when he steals money that was raised for a veteran’s dying dog?
I think Murdaugh and Santos both must have graduated from Fox University.
FU offers a BS (not Bachelor of Science; the other BS) in Misinformation. I call it a BS in BS. The curriculum teaches you how to ditch your moral code, steal from quadriplegics, and most importantly, how to lie to millions of people while laughing at them in private. Oh yes, and how to count the money you make by doing so.
FU is the brainchild of DT (not delirium tremens, the other DT, although having the DTs would probably help you get a BS). Rupert Murdock is the chancellor and Tucker, Sean and Laura are all professors.
Mascot: The Almighty Dollar
Alma Mater: Money, Money, Money, Money
Fight Song: Jews Will Not Replace Us.
Their most recent hire is Ron DeSantis. He mostly teaches CRAP (Critical Race Action Political)—a theory that replaces CRT with CPAC but gets the letters all mixed up. An occupational hazard of lying so much?
Science, Liberal Arts and Law are not taught at FU. This is proving to be problematic for Rupert and Tucker in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox. What? You mean I can’t lie with malicious intent? But I didn’t believe any of it! It’s how I make money!
Not surprisingly, while Fox and Dominion fight it out in court, you can still catch Tucker’s premier course in BS: How to Destroy Democracy for Profit. In last night’s class he showed proof positive that January 6th was a peaceful tour of the capitol.
If you fail to get your BS in BS, you can sue FU, but you’ll only get steaks and an extra long tie if you win.
My sarcasm here is a failing attempt to keep my heart from breaking. People and democracy are dying, all in the name of lying for money. As the judge in the Murdaugh trial asked, “When does it end?”
