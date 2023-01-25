We’re writing because the controversial Loomis Bros. Circus is scheduled to perform in your area in two weeks, and it’s common for circuses to ask the media to give away free tickets or to advertise their shows in promotional news stories.
PETA frequently hears from families who bought tickets to a circus show and were later horrified to learn about the circus’s history of violence and neglect of animals, so we’re asking you to help keep your audience informed. Will you please decline to advertise this circus and instead include some of the following details in any coverage that you may provide?
Big cats used in traveling acts spend most of their lives in transport cages, and it’s standard industry practice for circus trainers to whip tigers and beat elephants with bullhooks—weapons that resemble a fireplace poker with a sharp hook on one end—to force them to obey out of the fear of punishment.
Loomis Bros. Circus producers often contract with abusive exhibitors for their shows, such as animal handler Brian Franzen, who was caught on video striking an elephant named Megu in the jaw with a bullhook while she was lying down. Franzen was also filmed repeatedly whipping and jabbing at a tiger and was convicted of cruelty to animals after several emaciated ponies were confiscated from a filthy trailer.
Tarzan Zerbini Circus, which exhibited elephants with Loomis Bros. Last year, has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for more than two dozen animal welfare violations, including for failing to provide elephants with adequate veterinary care, wholesome and healthy food, and safe and clean shelter. The Zerbinis also have a long history of dangerous elephant attacks involving serious injury and at least one human death.
Jennifer Walker Caudill, who exhibited animals with Loomis Bros. last year, has allowed zebras to escape from her circus acts and run loose through the streets on at least two occasions. Her partner, animal handler Lancelot Kollman Ramos, lost his USDA license after the agency confiscated a sick, emaciated elephant who was being forced to perform. It’s illegal for Ramos to handle or transport animals used for exhibitions.
Modern audiences are turning away from abusive circus shows, and numerous cities and states across the country are enacting bans on wild and exotic animal shows. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down after 146 years of animal abuse and has since announced its return without animals, joining the many modern, humane circuses that are dazzling audiences with only willing human performers.
Thank you in advance for helping your audience make a fully informed decision about whether to support this circus. If you’re interested in covering the history of animal abuse associated with Loomis Bros. Circus, a PETA representative is available to answer any questions that you might have.
Thanks very much for your time and consideration.
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email editor@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.