“And there shall be upon every high mountain, and upon every high hill, rivers and streams of waters in the day of the great slaughter, when the towers fall.” (Isaiah 30:25)

That dreadful day, our lives were changed

Our way of living was rearranged.

That day of fear and horror

No guarantee, what be tomorrow.

This be American’s wake up call

To our God, we stand in awe

American’s hand writing on the wall.

Warning us of America’s fall.

Friend, where were you that day

Where the towers fell, by the way

Freedom in this nation, we dwell

Remember that day the towers fell

Repent before it’s too late

Way of living determines our fate

Remember the day, the tower fell

Remember that dreadful day of hell

Written September 11, 2019

Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama

Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.

