Jaxon Colvin finished with a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds, as three Geraldine boys scored in double figures in a 76-62 victory against St. Clair County at the Pell City Panther Christmas Classic on Wednesday.

Lucas Bryant scored 18 points with six steals and five rebounds, and Connor Johnson scored 18 points, as the Bulldogs held a 31-29 halftime advantage. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.