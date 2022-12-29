Jaxon Colvin finished with a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds, as three Geraldine boys scored in double figures in a 76-62 victory against St. Clair County at the Pell City Panther Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Lucas Bryant scored 18 points with six steals and five rebounds, and Connor Johnson scored 18 points, as the Bulldogs held a 31-29 halftime advantage.
Geraldine maintained a 51-46 lead entering the fourth quarter en route to capturing its 10th win of the season, improving to 10-7.
Redick Smith contributed nine points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Bulldogs and Cooper Johnson collected eight rebounds.
Jayce Mickens scored 19 points for the Saints.
On Tuesday, Connor Johnson scored 24 points with five assists to pace Geraldine in a 74-68 loss to tournament host Pell City. Colvin added 15 points and nine rebounds and Smith chipped in 12 points and six assists.
Four Pell City boys scored in double digits, led by Mike Snow’s 18 points. Caleb Groce scored 16 points, Collin McCombs 14 points and Jake Burroughs 10 points.
Valley Head 74, Gaylesville 63 —
Hunter Robinson poured in 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, as Valley Head used a balanced scoring attack to beat Gaylesville at the 2022 Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Gaylesville led 38-32 at halftime, before the Tigers rallied with a 23-point third-quarter outburst. Robinson scored 12 points during the frame and Eian Bain (13 points) had eight points across the quarter to allow Valley Head to pull ahead 55-54 by quarter’s end.
Robinson shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth period to help secure the Tigers’ win.
Ethan Webb finished with 13 points for Valley Head and Lennon Pike contributed 12 points.
Gaylesville’s Landen Bradley scored 25 points, including four 3-point baskets. Layden Bradley had 13 points (three 3s), Tanner Eads had 13 points and Braden Sharp chipped in 10 points.
Collinsville 56, Ider 38 —
Colton Wills had 19 points and Dawson Cothran added 14 points for Collinsville in a win against Ider at the 2022 Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Griffin Weldon paced the Hornets with 13 points.
Wills, Gavin Lang and Fernando Padilla each sank two 3-point baskets in the first quarter to help the Panthers power to a commanding 31-13 advantage.
Collinsville led 37-22 at intermission and 47-32 at the end of the third period.
