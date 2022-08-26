Fort Payne, Collinsville, Geraldine, Plainview and Henagar Junior High will be among the teams representing DeKalb County at the annual Scottsboro Invitational at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.
Races begin at 8 a.m. with the large school boys 5K, the large school girls 5K will follow at 8:30 a.m., and the JV boys and girls races are slated for 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively. The small school boys 5K has a 9:45 a.m. start time with the small school girls 5K following at 10:15 a.m.
The top two teams in each division will receive trophies, and the top 15 runners in each division will receive medals.
Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza crossed the finish line in 12:19.23 to win the varsity girls race at Tadd’s 2 Mile, the season-opening event at Scottsboro last Thursday.
The Fort Payne girls finished second overall with 67 team points to Scottsboro’s 43 team points.
In the varsity boys race, Fort Payne was third with 63 team points.
The Fort Payne junior high girls claimed first place with 37 team points, led by Kyndal Hughes’ winning time of 13:03.13.
In the junior high boys race, Plainview placed fourth with 140 team points and Fort Payne was fifth with 143 points.
