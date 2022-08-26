Fort Payne, Collinsville, Geraldine, Plainview and Henagar Junior High will be among the teams representing DeKalb County at the annual Scottsboro Invitational at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.

Races begin at 8 a.m. with the large school boys 5K, the large school girls 5K will follow at 8:30 a.m., and the JV boys and girls races are slated for 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively. The small school boys 5K has a 9:45 a.m. start time with the small school girls 5K following at 10:15 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.