Brody Smith belted a solo homer and finished with three hits as No. 2-seeded Sylvania outlasted No. 4 Geraldine 8-7 to win the 2021 DeKalb County Baseball Tournament in Fyffe on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams improved to 9-15-1 and completed the tournament with three straight wins, having won six of eight games since the beginning of April.
In Saturday’s county championship game, Sylvania grabbed a 5-2 lead after plating three runs on Geraldine errors. Blake Phillips scored the go-ahead run on an error before Smith scored on the same play. Smith gave the Rams a three-run advantage as Clayton Wilks hit a pop fly to center field.
The Bulldogs (14-13) tied the game at 5 in the top of the fourth inning by scoring two runs from a Sylvania error. They overtook command of the lead in the fifth inning, as Andrew Fowler doubled to center field, allowing Anthony Baldwin to score. Later in the frame, a Miles Benton fly out to left field let Baldwin score after tagging up for a 7-5 Geraldine advantage.
Phillips doubled to right field in the sixth inning and Wilks and Eli Gurley scored to allow the Rams to retain the lead for good.
Sylvania tallied nine hits. Gurley had two hits, and Phillips, Smith and Sawyer Hughes accounted for two RBIs apiece.
Geraldine, who won the Class 3A, Area 12 championship this month, finished with six hits. Colton Lusher recorded two hits and scored a run, Fowler scored two runs and Bo Harper chipped in two RBIs.
Geraldine 5, Fyffe 2:
In the semifinal round of the county tournament Saturday, Geraldine, the tournament’s four-seed, pulled ahead in the fifth inning and became the first team to defeat Fyffe this season.
With the game knotted at 2 entering the fifth inning, Jaxon Colvin scored the go-ahead run on a Bo Harper triple to right field.
Colton Lusher doubled on a line drive to right field in the sixth inning, plating teammates Drew Fowler and Miles Benton in the process for the final three-run cushion.
Fowler threw eight strikeouts and walked four while surrendering four hits in a complete game for the Bulldogs.
Fyffe’s Tanner Cowart tossed six innings, retiring 10 and walking four while giving up eight hits and five runs. Ike Rowell relieved him, surrendering one hit and no runs, striking out two and walking none.
Rowell led all Red Devils at the plate with two hits and a run scored.
Fyffe, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, dropped to 19-1 on the season.
Sylvania 15, Ider 2:
No. 3 Sylvania bashed out four hits and took a five-run lead in the opening inning of a semifinal-round win against No. 2 Ider in five run-ruled innings in the county tournament in Fyffe on Saturday.
Singles by Gareth Anderson, Preston Holcomb, Brody Smith and Sawyer Hughes helped give the Rams a sizable advantage after the first inning.
Sylvania piled on an additional five runs in the third inning. Smith, Hughes and Angel Fernandez recorded singles to extend the lead to 8-0 before reeling in two more runs on an Ider error.
The Hornets produced both of their runs in the third inning. Tyler Brewer popped a groundball to third and reached on a throwing error that allowed Cody Tinker to score. A Keegan Whitaker double to left field scored Tyler Brewer with one out in play.
Sylvania’s Gavin Chambers struck out seven batters and walked two while giving up two hits in a complete game.
Ider 8, Valley Head 5:
In Friday’s quarterfinal round of the 2021 DeKalb County Baseball Tournament, No. 2-seeded Ider rallied past No. 7 Valley Head.
The Hornets were victorious despite finishing on the low end of a 9-3 hit deficit.
Valley Head led by as many as three runs in the fourth inning, before Ider narrowed the scoring gap to 5-4 in the bottom portion of the frame. Tyler Brewer singled to center field, scoring Cody Tinker to make it a one-run game.
A forced walk let the Hornets tie things at 5 in the fifth inning. They took the lead for good when Brewer reached home plate on an Aiden Whitaker single in the bottom of the sixth.
The Tigers’ Noah Hulgan struck out eight and walked eight, allowing five runs on one hit across 4 1/3 innings.
At the plate, Hulgan recorded two hits with an RBI, Eian Bain added two hits and an RBI and Skylar Haney produced two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Sylvania 7, Plainview 6:
Braiden Thomas scored on a Brody Smith walk-off triple and No. 3 Sylvania edged No. 6 Plainview in the quarterfinal round of the county tournament Friday.
The Rams chipped away at a 6-0 deficit, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to knot the game at 6. Eli Gurley doubled on a line drive to left field as Smith and Keenan Wilbanks each scored to even the game before the Bears finished the inning with a third out.
Thomas capped the day with two runs scored on two hits, Blake Phillips had two hits with a run scored and an RBI and Smith added two RBIs and scored a run.
Gurley struck out five and walked one while surrendering six hits in a complete-game pitching effort for the Rams.
Noah White went 6 2/3 innings on the mound for Plainview, scattering seven hits while sitting six and walking three.
Braden Haymon led all Bears with two hits and a run scored.
