Athletic activities remain postponed

As Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order begins Monday, schools will remain closed.
While the amended order does open gyms and other athletic facilities to 50% capacity, the order does not open schools. Per Dr. Eric Mackey, superintendent of the Alabama State Department of Education, all Alabama public school campuses will remain closed through June 5. As a result, all previous guidelines regarding high school athletics including, but not limited to, summer workouts, private instruction, conditioning, team practices, team competition, tryouts, etc., remain in effect until school facilities are opened.
The AHSAA is scheduled to meet with contingency committees for football, fall sports and summer activities next week to seek input from coaches and administrators on “best-practices” and develop plans for when school campuses and facilities are reopened.
Once schools are reopened and plans are in place, the AHSAA will communicate the information to its membership.
The AHSAA continued to urge the practice of safety guidelines as directed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
