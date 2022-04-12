Plainview claims area title vs. Sylvania

Sam Crowell struck out seven in a complete-game no-hitter, as Plainview topped Sylvania 11-1 in Game 2 to claim the Class 3A, Area 14 championship Friday.
The Bears (21-5) completed a best-of-three area series sweep of Sylvania and secured a hosting spot for a first-round state playoff series.
Braden Haymon doubled on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ethan Williams scored two runs on two hits with two RBIs, Noah White plated two runs on two hits with an RBI and John Mathis Arnold drove in two runs on two hits.
Sawyer Hughes scored the Rams’ lone run, and Brody Smith allowed six runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one in two innings of the loss.
On Saturday, Haymon drove in four innings with a double on two hits in the Bears’ 13-2 five-inning win against Cherokee County. Levi Brown tossed a complete game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
On Monday, Crowell homered and finished with four RBIs as Plainview collected 10 hits in a 15-2 rout of Cedar Bluff in five innings. Williams and Haymon each tripled and Haymon and Logan Payne had a double apiece.
Austin Anderson picked up the win on the mound, surrendering five hits for two runs with six strikeouts and no walks.
Fyffe 11, Asbury 1:
Aubrey Baker and Yahir Balcazar each hit a home run for Fyffe in a five-inning rout of Asbury on Monday.
Will Stephens hit three triples and drove in four runs, Baker added a triple and plated four runs and Carter Wilborn added two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored, as the Red Devils improved to 11-10.
On the mound, Stephens retired seven, walked two and allowed two hits in a complete game.
Spring Garden 16, Sylvania 10:
Gavin Chambers blasted a three-run home run and plated two runs in Sylvania’s loss to Spring Garden on Monday.
Jonah Gurley allowed six runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings of the loss for the Rams (6-12).
Brody Smith drove in three runs, Josh Scott plated three runs on two hits, Sawyer Hughes scored two runs and Eli Mattox plated a run with two RBIs.
For Spring Garden, Chaz Pope homered with a triple and a double.
Pisgah 7, Crossville 0:
Caleb Causey retired six, walked three and allowed five runs on six hits in six innings in Crossville’s loss to Pisgah on Friday.
Kolby Lesley registered the Lions’ only hit of the game.
Andrew Turner lasted four innings on the mound for the Eagles, surrendering one hit while striking out four and walking two. Mason Overdear struck out five and walked none in relief.
Overdear tripled with an RBI and a run scored, Jackson Smalley doubled and plated two runs and Andrew Turner doubled with two RBIs and a run scored.
