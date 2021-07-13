Baseball

Behind an electrifying season, the Fyffe baseball team was well represented on the 2021 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team.

County coaches voted and released the annual list of the county’s top performers last week, with Fyffe senior Ike Rowell being selected as player of the year. 

Rowell’s senior teammate Tanner Cowart was voted pitcher of the year and Red Devils head coach Brad Thomas was named coach of the year.

Additionally, Sylvania senior Gareth Anderson earned hitter of the year honors.

As the county’s top performer of 2021, Rowell made 73 plate appearances and posted a .431 batting average, including a .493 on-base percentage. He tallied 28 hits, including six doubles, four triples and three home runs. He collected 27 RBIs and reached base seven times on ball calls.

Cowart finished the season with an 8-1 record on the mound, tossing 67.2 innings and retiring 117 batters while walking just 19 en route to a 1.35 ERA. 

Rowell and Cowart were AHSAA All-State selections in 2021 as well.

Thomas helped guide the Red Devils to a 19-game winning streak to start the season. They finished with a 25-3 overall record that included an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.

In being named the county’s top hitter, Anderson belted a .378 average in 102 plate appearances. He boasted a .401 on-base percentage and tallied 37 hits, including 13 doubles, seven triples and two home runs with 25 RBIs and six base-on-balls. 

Fyffe had four other players be named to the all-county’s second team: catcher Will Stephens, pitchers Brody Dalton and Parker Godwin and utility player Koby Harris.

Here’s the complete list of all-county players, as selected by county coaches:

First team

Preston Holcomb, Sylvania, catcher

Eli Gurley, Sylvania, pitcher

Drew Fowler, Geraldine, pitcher

Dalton Hughes, Collinsville, pitcher

Noah White, Plainview, pitcher

Peyton Hood, Ider, pitcher

Levi Martin, Geraldine, infielder

Blake Phillips, Sylvania, infielder

Noah Hulgan, Valley Head, infielder

Keegan Whitaker, Ider, infielder

Gavin Chambers, Sylvania, outfielder

Bo Harper, Geraldine, outfielder

Sawyer Hughes, Sylvania, outfielder

Harley Hicks, Crossville, utility

William Rogers, Geraldine, utility

Colton Lusher, Geraldine, utility

 

Second team

Will Stephens, Fyffe, catcher

Hunter Haston, Crossville, pitcher

Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, pitcher

Andrew Blevins, Ider, pitcher

Cody Tinker, Ider, pitcher

Brody Dalton, Fyffe, pitcher

Parker Godwin, Fyffe, pitcher

Kolby Lesley, Crossville, pitcher

Braden Haymon, Plainview, infielder

Matthew Norman, Ider, infielder

Rylie Lassetter, Ider, infielder

Levi Brown, Plainview, infielder

Carson Dennis, Collinsville, infielder

Ethan Williams, Plainview, outfielder

Jacob Jones, Collinsville, outfielder

Quentin Chapman, Crossville, outfielder

Miles Benton, Geraldine, outfielder

David Hatfield, Valley Head, utility

Brody Smith, Sylvania, utility

Koby Harris, Fyffe, utility

