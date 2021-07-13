Behind an electrifying season, the Fyffe baseball team was well represented on the 2021 All-DeKalb County Baseball Team.
County coaches voted and released the annual list of the county’s top performers last week, with Fyffe senior Ike Rowell being selected as player of the year.
Rowell’s senior teammate Tanner Cowart was voted pitcher of the year and Red Devils head coach Brad Thomas was named coach of the year.
Additionally, Sylvania senior Gareth Anderson earned hitter of the year honors.
As the county’s top performer of 2021, Rowell made 73 plate appearances and posted a .431 batting average, including a .493 on-base percentage. He tallied 28 hits, including six doubles, four triples and three home runs. He collected 27 RBIs and reached base seven times on ball calls.
Cowart finished the season with an 8-1 record on the mound, tossing 67.2 innings and retiring 117 batters while walking just 19 en route to a 1.35 ERA.
Rowell and Cowart were AHSAA All-State selections in 2021 as well.
Thomas helped guide the Red Devils to a 19-game winning streak to start the season. They finished with a 25-3 overall record that included an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
In being named the county’s top hitter, Anderson belted a .378 average in 102 plate appearances. He boasted a .401 on-base percentage and tallied 37 hits, including 13 doubles, seven triples and two home runs with 25 RBIs and six base-on-balls.
Fyffe had four other players be named to the all-county’s second team: catcher Will Stephens, pitchers Brody Dalton and Parker Godwin and utility player Koby Harris.
Here’s the complete list of all-county players, as selected by county coaches:
First team
Preston Holcomb, Sylvania, catcher
Eli Gurley, Sylvania, pitcher
Drew Fowler, Geraldine, pitcher
Dalton Hughes, Collinsville, pitcher
Noah White, Plainview, pitcher
Peyton Hood, Ider, pitcher
Levi Martin, Geraldine, infielder
Blake Phillips, Sylvania, infielder
Noah Hulgan, Valley Head, infielder
Keegan Whitaker, Ider, infielder
Gavin Chambers, Sylvania, outfielder
Bo Harper, Geraldine, outfielder
Sawyer Hughes, Sylvania, outfielder
Harley Hicks, Crossville, utility
William Rogers, Geraldine, utility
Colton Lusher, Geraldine, utility
Second team
Will Stephens, Fyffe, catcher
Hunter Haston, Crossville, pitcher
Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, pitcher
Andrew Blevins, Ider, pitcher
Cody Tinker, Ider, pitcher
Brody Dalton, Fyffe, pitcher
Parker Godwin, Fyffe, pitcher
Kolby Lesley, Crossville, pitcher
Braden Haymon, Plainview, infielder
Matthew Norman, Ider, infielder
Rylie Lassetter, Ider, infielder
Levi Brown, Plainview, infielder
Carson Dennis, Collinsville, infielder
Ethan Williams, Plainview, outfielder
Jacob Jones, Collinsville, outfielder
Quentin Chapman, Crossville, outfielder
Miles Benton, Geraldine, outfielder
David Hatfield, Valley Head, utility
Brody Smith, Sylvania, utility
Koby Harris, Fyffe, utility
