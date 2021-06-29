It’s not every day the chance to add a coach with more than 40 years of experience and coming off leading a team to a state championship falls into your lap. But that was the case this summer for Boaz boys basketball head coach Cale Black, when the chance to add former Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash came up.
According to both Black and Thrash, Thrash had called Black while doing some part-time work for a screen printer about possibly buying shirts for the season when the idea of having Thrash join the Pirates was brought up.
“He was calling about T-shirts or things, and letting me know he was working with them and he left the idea that if I had any spots or needed any help,” Black said. “And obviously with a person like that I jumped on it and told him I of course had a spot. We talked a couple days and I didn’t know how serious he was at first, but I could tell he still had the itch, and I had heard he was still wanting to be around basketball.”
That itch was a big factor according to Thrash, who had spent the last 50 years or so involved in the game either as a player or as a coach, then suddenly found himself out of the game after retiring from the Fyffe head coaching spot following this past season where he helped guide the Red Devils to their first boys state basketball title.
“It was really tough not going to Fyffe every morning,” Thrash said. “Really hard after being part of things there, and I had a lot of reservations about retiring. I was a head coach for a while, 28 years, and been coaching for over 40 and I just love being around the game. I’ve been around basketball for over 50 years counting playing, and being involved in coaching, I just like being around the game and am appreciative of coach Black to be in the gym.
“...The first couple weeks I thought I was going to go crazy, after 40 some years of doing things, then you just stop.”
Thrash and Black have a relationship that dates back to Black’s playing days, with Thrash seeing him rise up through the ranks, then seeing the two square off while Black was at Plainview and Thrash at Collinsville, and again when Black headed over to Geraldine and Thrash was at Fyffe.
“I’ve known coach Thrash a lot of years,” Black said. “Back as a player I can remember him getting into the coaching ranks, assistant and moving up, and he’s just a man I’ve always respected, and had a lot respect for as a person and a coach. Then through the years, when I was at Plainview, and he was at Collinsville we faced each other, and it carried over when I was at Geraldine and he was at Fyffe, so we had some battles at those schools, so a lot of on-the-court battles, but off the court it’s just someone I’ve always respected and admired and always gave me a chance to get advice from. With this opportunity, it was a great chance to get someone with that much experience and knowledge of the game.”
According to Thrash he had been contacted by a number of his former players in the area who are now head coaches, but declined the chance to join their staffs out of respect to Fyffe and not wanting to coach against his former team multiple times a year, including possibly the postseason.
But their loss has been Boaz’s gain, with Thrash settling in and helping the team with a focus on the defensive end of the floor.
“His presence, the first day I introduced him to the kids, his presence and demeanor, and the kids know him from Fyffe and the success they had last year,” Black said. “So, the main thing is the presence, but the more he got comfortable and being around and some play dates and being with us, he became more vocal. But it’s a big change from head coach and controlling everything to being an assistant, and I’ve done that also and we’ve discussed that, but he’s brought the mentality of experience and sharing with the kids, and going over defensive stuff with the kids. He’s really good on the defensive end and talking with the kids and getting them to be in the right places.”
For Thrash, even 40-plus years into his coaching career, he’s still learning, and appreciating the different perspective that Black brings to the gym each day, and adjusting back to no longer having to run the entire program.
“Every coach speaks a different language,” Thrash said. “The players have already learned that. I have a different language than coach Black, you pick up things and drop things and it’s an on-going process. The transition has been pretty easy, I’m helping him, it’s his team, it’s his philosophy, it’s his way of doing things and my job to pick it up and help any way I can. I’ve always had a lot of respect for coach Black and the job he does, he’s not as loud as I am, but he does a great job with the kids, and I’m learning things from him, and I like learning things. I hope it works out well for him, because it’s already worked out for me.”
But regardless of Thrash’s role and new school, he’s just thankful to be back on the court where he’s most comfortable.
“I’ve got a new role. I’m the good cop,” he added with a laugh. “I keep them pepped up, I’m sitting there on the sideline learning is what I’m trying to do. I’m just taking it one day at a time and enjoying what I do. It just seems natural for me to be in the gym.”
