Plainview earns team of the week

The Plainview Bears are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after garnering 31% of the online voting.
The Bears amassed 341 yards of offense, including 318 yards rushing, while limiting Ider to 213 yards of offense in a 28-14 victory in their regular-season opener at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium last Friday night.
Braiden Thomas tallied 197 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown and Noah White added seven attempts for 74 yards and two scores. Andrew Hall rushed for 39 yards on five carries with a touchdown and Dylan McCullough caught one pass for a 23-yard gain.
