Lauren Jimmerson scored 21 points, Sawyer Hulgan sank five 3-point baskets for 15 points and Plainview opened the season with a 61-35 blowout win against West Point at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville last Friday night.
The Bears (1-0) raced to a 17-6 advantage and led 34-15 at the half en route to winning their season opener.
Plainview poured in five 3s in the third period, including three long-range shots from Hulgan, and pushed the lead to 58-25 by quarter’s end.
A 3 from Jimmerson was the lone basket for the Bears in the fourth quarter, while West Point scored 11 points in the final period.
Liberty Shadix paced the Warriors (2-3) with 10 points and Ella Minck added nine points.
Ider 65, Locust Fork 47 —
Makinley Traylor poured in a game-high 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, in Ider’s season-opening win against Locust Fork at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Saturday.
Kennzie Smith scored nine points, Allie Pruett added seven points and Cambree Chapman and KK Wilborn chipped in six points apiece for the Hornets (1-0).
Faith Evans led Locust Fork (0-1) with 24 points, scoring 13 points in the third quarter, and Madison Ray finished with 19 points.
Ider amassed 11 3-point baskets in the win, having sprinted to an overwhelming 26-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Traylor made a pair of 3s and scored nine points, and Pruett added a pair of 3s in the frame.
Traylor had seven of Ider’s eight second-quarter points as her squad led 34-18 at intermission.
