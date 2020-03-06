Seniors, assistants guiding Wildcats through rainy start

FORT PAYNE — In Fort Payne baseball coach Eric Varnadore’s first year leading the Wildcats, so much work was put into establishing habits and expectations.
With a full season behind them, Fort Payne’s seven senior players, along with Varnadore’s assistant coaches, are helping guide the team in the plan Varnadore set in motion last year.
“(Our seniors) have done such a great job of keeping everyone on the same page when we come to work daily,” Varnadore said. “They realize how much work we have left to do, and are on top of it when it comes to making sure that everyone is putting in the required work.”
The seniors and assistants have been burdened with the additional challenge of keeping the team focused through the season’s rainy start, which has forced the Wildcats to cancel three games in less than two weeks; it’s also forced them to practice indoors for a majority of that span.
“I couldn’t tell you the last time we got outside and had a ‘real practice,’” Varnadore said. “It seems like the only time we get on the field is when we are playing a game, and that is scary because you just don’t ever know what you are going to get. It’s been so hard to get in any kind of real routine so far. Usually at this point in the season you have all of the practice plans and game templates all laid out, but with all the rain we have gotten, it has been more of a day-to-day approach.”
The seniors helping lead the approach include outfielders Robbie Graham, Chase Henderson, Aaron Hawkins, Dylan Wisener and Dylan Ledford and infielders Sam Hotalen and Ben Perry.
They have played a key role in Fort Payne’s three-game win streak, which included doubleheader wins against Crossville and Chattooga (Ga.), respectively, last weekend.
Fort Payne is scheduled to play at North Jackson at noon Saturday.
Varnadore said his assistants Jessie Caminiti and Cody Willingham have also been instrumental in keeping the program’s process moving in a positive direction throughout the soggy beginning to the season.
Caminiti prepares the team’s outfielders and Willingham is in charge of the pitching staff.
“These two guys show up ready to go to work on a daily basis, and always have a plan of attack when it comes to holding these guys accountable and improving their baseball skills,” Varnadore said.
Blessed with an indoor facility, the Wildcats took advantage of whatever work they could throughout the last month. While indoors, they’ve focused on weight training, building a strong approach at the plate and an attacking mentality from pitchers.
Varnadore said two pleasantly surprising aspects from the early portion of the season have been defense and hitting. With time on the field being so limited, he said the team wasn’t sure what it was going to get defensively. But the defense has been a bright spot through seven games, surrendering 14 runs in six wins.
“I think one of the biggest reasons for this is the fact that we have a veteran team that has put a lot of work into their game and there has been a sort of carry-over effect on their play,” Varnadore said.
Varnadore and his assistants have challenged their hitters with making the most of their at-bats. The time spent developing a strong plate presence has accrued 52 runs so far.
Fort Payne has tried to keep pitch counts low through the first few weeks, increasing the value of time spent on the mound between each pitcher.
Wisener is the Wildcats’ No. 1 in the rotation at the moment. Through the first 15 innings he has thrown this year, Wisener has given up only eight hits, struck out 18, allowed one run and has an ERA of .467.
“He has been very dominant each time he has taken the mound so far, and if it was up to him, he would pitch every game,” Varnadore said.
Brody Gifford, a junior, carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Southside on Feb. 27. The no-hitter was broken up with a single that squeaked through the middle of the infield. Varnadore said teams don’t expect to get performances that dominant this early in the season.
Perry has also created positivity in his outings this season. As a junior, Perry had arm issues that prevented him from throwing any innings for the Wildcats.
“We knew that coming into the season, if we were going to have a successful season, Ben would have to be able to get healthy and help us on the mound,” Varnadore said.
Last week, Perry tossed three good innings in his first start in a couple of years.
