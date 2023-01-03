Dylan Haymon swished four 3-point baskets and paced Plainview with 16 points in a 73-35 blowout win against Jasper in the eighth-annual First State Bank Shootout in Rainsville last Friday night.
Jonah Williams made three 3-pointers for nine points, Luke Smith added nine points with five rebounds and assists, as 12 Bears scored in the game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Plainview (13-4) took command early by disrupting Jasper’s offense and racing to a 22-7 lead. By halftime, it was 43-19. The Bears restricted Jasper to 16 second-half points.
Owen Wilborn finished with eight points for the Bears and Caleb Clines collected five rebounds.
Last Thursday night, Smith tallied 16 points and five rebounds, leading Plainview in a 45-30 loss to Columbia (Ga.).
Haymon finished with seven points and Landon White hauled in nine rebounds, as Columbia disrupted the Bears into committing 22 turnovers. Plainview shot 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range.
Columbia took a 15-6 lead and maintained a 25-17 advantage at halftime and a 34-24 lead by the end of the third period, before outscoring the Bears 11-6 across the fourth period.
Geraldine 50, Cherokee County 44 —
Jaxon Colvin compiled a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Lucas Bryant scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Geraldine topped Cherokee County, capping the run at the Chick-fil-A Pell City Christmas Classic last Thursday.
Redick Smith had eight points, as the 11-7 Bulldogs overtook the lead in the fourth quarter after trailing 25-22 at halftime and 36-34 by the end of the third period.
Jackson Amos led the Warriors with 18 points and Jaden Wilson contributed 11 points.
Westbrook Christian 44, Collinsville 35 —
Colton Wills paced Collinsville with 13 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Gavin Lang added nine points in a loss to Westbrook Christian at the Gaylesville Christmas Tournament last Thursday.
Nolan Terrell sank four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 14 points for the Warriors.
Westbrook Christian led 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-25 at intermission. Collinsville’s Wills and Lang each made a 3-pointer during the second period to help narrow the gap.
After leading 32-30 by the end of the third quarter, Westbrook Christian pulled away with a 12-point fourth period.
Florence 84, Fort Payne 53 —
Carter Tinker tallied 17 points to lead three Fort Payne boys in double-figure scoring in a loss to Florence at the Falcon-Wildcat Classic at Westminster Christian Academy last Friday night.
Tinker scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Luke Stephens finished with 12 points and Jackson Banks added 11 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 26-12 at the end of the first quarter and 44-27 at the half.
Jordyn Durley hit five 3s and poured in a game-high 38 points, all in the first three quarters of action for the Falcons. Jullian King had 10 points.
Last Wednesday, Stephens finished with a game-high 26 points for Fort Payne in a 64-55 loss to Saint James in the Falcon-Wildcat Classic at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.
Stephens made three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats fell behind after trailing 40-38 at the start of the final period.
Saint James outscored Fort Payne 24-17 in the fourth quarter.
Alan Harcrow finished with 11 points (3 3-pointers) for the Wildcats.
Ethan Beard scored a game-high 23 points for the Trojans. Kenneth Jackson had 11 points and Tabor Offord added nine points.
Sylvania 64, Lindsay Lane 49 —
Josh Scott scored 19 points, leading three Sylvania boys in double-digit scoring in a win against Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at the Randolph Holiday Classic at Madison County High School last Thursday.
Griffin Haygood finished with 13 points and Logan Wilks added 10 points for the Rams.
Ben Frasier paced the Lions with 18 points, Jackson Carter and Whitt Jackson chipped in 10 points apiece.
Sylvania led 27-23 at intermission and 47-38 by the end of the third quarter.
Scott had 20 points in Sylvania’s 65-43 loss to Madison County in tournament play last Wednesday.
Wilks added nine points, as the Rams fell behind 15-8 and 35-22 at halftime.
Mason Meadows swished three 3-point baskets and finished with 13 points for Madison County. Xzavion Tinker and Camden Zapf each scored 10 points.
In last Tuesday’s tournament opener against Tanner, Scott finished with 26 points (four 3s) in a 54-53 loss.
Haygood added 12 points for the Rams, who led 26-25 at halftime and 43-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Skylar Townsend paced the Rattlers with a game-high 30 points.
NSM 103, Valley Head 31 —
Eian Bain led Valley Head with 14 points in a loss to North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Monday night.
Hunter Robinson scored nine and Ethan Webb chipped in eight points for the Tigers, who fell behind 31-5 by the end of the first quarter.
By the half, the Bison maintained a commanding 54-16 advantage.
Landon Keller swished seven 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 29 points. He shot five 3s in the opening period, compiling 21 of NSM’s 31 points. He added five points in the second quarter and three in the third before sitting for the fourth period.
NSM’s Chandler Sullivan finished with 16 points, Brady Anderson scored 10 points, Nyle Poore added nine points and Konner Brown and Brody Helton chipped in eight points apiece, as all 12 Bison players scored in the game.
