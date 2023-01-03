Dylan Haymon swished four 3-point baskets and paced Plainview with 16 points in a 73-35 blowout win against Jasper in the eighth-annual First State Bank Shootout in Rainsville last Friday night.

Jonah Williams made three 3-pointers for nine points, Luke Smith added nine points with five rebounds and assists, as 12 Bears scored in the game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.

