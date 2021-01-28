Following their championship run in the DeKalb County Tournament, the Collinsville girls returned to this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings, while the Fyffe, Plainview and Geraldine boys all shared space in Class 3A’s top 10.
The Collinsville girls (21-4) appeared at No. 7 in the 3A rankings after claiming their fourth consecutive county championship last weekend.
The Ider girls (18-9) remained in the top 10 in 2A in the No. 8 spot.
Plainview (21-6) and Sylvania (20-6) were among others nominated for the 3A top 10.
On the boys’ side, Fyffe (17-4) remained at No. 2 in 3A, while Plainview (23-4) appeared at No. 4 and Geraldine (17-4) at No. 5.
Here are the complete ASWA state high school basketball rankings, released Wednesday night:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (22-0)
2. Spain Park (21-4)
3. Oak Mountain (16-8)
4. Huntsville (17-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (22-3)
6. Hoover (16-7)
7. Albertville (17-5)
8. James Clemens (14-7)
9. Thompson (12-9)
10. Baker (14-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (16-5), Gadsden City (17-10), Mary Montgomery (14-4), Sparkman (11-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (21-2)
2. Mountain Brook (19-6)
3. Huffman (14-3)
4. Oxford (22-2)
5. Clay-Chalkville (14-4)
6. Calera (14-6)
7. Pinson Valley (16-3)
8. Spanish Fort (18-3)
9. Eufaula (20-4)
10. Shades Valley (10-6)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-7), Cullman (11-7), Hueytown (16-3), Robertsdale (20-9), Scottsboro (17-3), Woodlawn (12-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. Lee-Huntsville (7-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (16-6)
4. Guntersville (18-3)
5. Parker (10-6)
6. Talladega (14-3)
7. Center Point (6-5)
8. Sylacauga (14-3)
9. Selma (7-2)
10. Russellville (15-5)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (11-8), Carroll-Ozark (17-9), Charles Henderson (16-7), Faith-Mobile (11-7), Greenville (13-8), Lawrence Co. (13-6), LeFlore (12-7), West Point (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (16-4)
3. White Plains (15-5)
4. Brooks (15-6)
5. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
6. St. Michael (12-10)
7. Good Hope (16-6)
8. Dallas Co. (10-4)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Hamilton (16-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-6), Deshler (16-9), Haleyville (19-6), Jacksonville (11-6), West Limestone (9-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-3)
2. Fyffe (17-4)
3. Cottage Hill (18-1)
4. Plainview (23-4)
5. Geraldine (17-4)
6. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
7. Piedmont (10-6)
8. Chickasaw (13-4)
9. Mobile Christian (15-7)
10. Opp (15-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11), Clements (11-9), Danville (12-8), Elkmont (13-6), Pike Co. (4-3), Providence Christian (13-6), Wicksburg (16-6), Winfield (18-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-6)
2. Calhoun (12-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (18-5)
4. Clarke Co. (17-3)
5. Sand Rock (19-4)
6. Lanett (11-3)
7. Section (15-9)
8. Spring Garden (15-7)
9. Geneva Co. (15-3)
10. Cold Springs (15-5)
Others nominated: Addison (16-10), Hatton (11-5), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
2. Florala (21-3)
3. Ragland (17-4)
4. Autaugaville (14-0)
5. Brantley (13-1)
6. Covenant Christian (16-3)
7. Belgreen (17-2)
8. Skyline (17-7)
9. Pickens Co. (8-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (13-6)
Others nominated: Meek (13-5), Woodville (11-7).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (22-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2)
3. Chambers Academy (13-1)
4. Glenwood (17-3)
5. Springwood (12-5)
6. Evangel Christian (5-4)
7. Heritage Christian (16-3)
8. Macon-East (8-7)
9. Jackson Academy (12-3)
10. Clarke Prep (13-9)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (8-7).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)
4. Foley (17-3)
5. Spain Park (19-8)
6. Auburn (13-4)
7. Theodore (21-4)
8. Sparkman (17-9)
9. Austin (14-8)
10. Baker (14-8)
Others nominated: Davidson (11-11), Fairhope (14-3), Gadsden City (14-7), Thompson (17-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (27-1)
2. Eufaula (19-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (16-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Athens (12-4)
6. Buckhorn (17-2)
7. Northridge (18-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (21-3)
9. Chelsea (18-5)
10. Madison Academy (11-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Cullman (13-10), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (11-7), Oxford (19-6), Park Crossing (10-3), Scottsboro (13-4),
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (22-4)
3. Charles Henderson (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (16-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Guntersville (17-5)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (15-11)
9. Selma (5-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Headland (10-2), Lawrence County (15-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (15-3)
2. Priceville (19-7)
3. Rogers (19-5)
4. Deshler (17-8)
5. Jackson (18-2)
6. Williamson (13-2)
7. Handley (16-8)
8. St. James (12-5)
9. New Hope (12-5)
10. Cherokee County (17-5)
Others nominated: Dora (15-4), Geneva (12-7), Good Hope (19-7), Hamilton (16-4), Jacksonville (12-5), North Jackson (10-8), Oneonta (16-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (18-2)
2. Susan Moore (24-2)
3. Lauderdale County (15-4)
4. Trinity (14-4)
5. Prattville Christian (17-5)
6. Winfield (18-3)
7. Collinsville (21-4)
8. T.R. Miller (10-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (20-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (14-6), Ohatchee (9-4), Plainview (21-6), Southside-Selma (9-3), Sylvania (20-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Spring Garden (22-2)
3. G.W. Long (12-0)
4. Midfield (14-6)
5. Geneva County (16-5)
6. Hatton (16-3)
7. Cold Springs (14-6)
8. Ider (18-9)
9. St. Luke’s (14-4)
10. Tanner (12-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (18-8), Sand Rock (14-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-7)
2. Samson (19-2)
3. Winterboro (15-0)
4. Loachapoka (10-7)
5. Coosa Christian (18-3)
6. Marion County (19-7)
7. Covenant Christian (11-2)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (9-7)
10. R.A. Hubbard (8-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (18-1)
2. Clarke Prep (21-3)
3. Southern Academy (14-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)
5. Lee-Scott (9-7)
6. Chambers Academy (10-5)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (10-1)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-7)
Others nominated: Patrician Academy (5-12), Pike Liberal Arts (7-4)
