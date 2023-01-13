Gracie Rowell scored 21 points with seven rebounds, and Sawyer Hulgan and Lauren Jimmerson added 14 points apiece in No. 3-ranked Plainview’s 76-14 rout of Asbury in Albertville on Tuesday night.
Rowell shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Hulgan went 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, helping lift the Bears (17-3, 6-0 Class 3A Area 14) to their fourth win in a row. Saydi Jackson collected five rebounds and steals.
Plainview outrebounded the Rams 34-14, including a 21-7 differential on the defensive glass. Asbury finished with 27 turnovers.
On Monday at ninth-ranked Sylvania, Hulgan swished three 3s and tallied 17 points in a 66-33 Plainview win.
Kami Sanders contributed 13 points, Graidin Haas added 12 points with six rebounds and Jimmerson had 10 points for the Bears. Rowell finished with seven assists and Jackson chipped in five rebounds.
Valley Head 64, Oakwood 33 —
Sophia Blair finished with 17 points, as one of four Valley Head girls to score in double figures against Oakwood Adventist Academy at Lowell Barron Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Jenna McKenzie tallied 13 points, Gracie Black added 12 points and Bella Lewis 11 points, as the Tigers improved to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in Class 1A Area 15.
A 23-4 scoring differential in the second quarter allowed Valley Head to expand a 16-12 lead to a 39-16 halftime advantage. The lead was 56-30 by the end of the third period.
Bruklyn Dublin paced the Mustangs with 17 points.
Kayden Reyes scored a game-high 25 points and sank a last-second shot to lift No. 8 North Sand Mountain past No. 5 Ider in a Class 2A Area 15 contest in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Kennzie Smith led the Hornets (13-6, 4-1 2A Area 15) with 18 points, Aubree Chapman swished five 3-point baskets and had 17 points and Cambree Chapman chipped in nine points.
Reyes shot 4 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 12 total points in the final frame for the Bison (15-5, 3-2). Madison Renfro scored 13 points and Kamryn Patterson had 10 points.
Ider maintained a 25-21 halftime lead and a 45-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.
