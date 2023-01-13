Gracie Rowell scored 21 points with seven rebounds, and Sawyer Hulgan and Lauren Jimmerson added 14 points apiece in No. 3-ranked Plainview’s 76-14 rout of Asbury in Albertville on Tuesday night.

Rowell shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Hulgan went 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, helping lift the Bears (17-3, 6-0 Class 3A Area 14) to their fourth win in a row. Saydi Jackson collected five rebounds and steals.

