Four county teams appear in second ASWA rankings

Four DeKalb County basketball teams appeared in this week’s second edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings.
In Class 3A boys, Plainview ranked at No.2, while Geraldine posted at No. 8.
In 3A girls, Plainview was selected sixth and Collinsville was ninth, while Sylvania missed the top-10 cut but received votes.
In 2A girls, Ider missed the top-10 cut but was nominated.
Here’s the complete second week of ASWA rankings in Classes 1A-7A:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Grissom (12-1)
2. James Clemens (9-5)
3. Oak Mountain (10-2)
4. Vestavia Hills (9-1)
5. Hoover (11-2)
6. Sparkman (11-3)
7. Enterprise (8-2)
8. Baker (10-3)
9. Spain Park (9-3)
10. Jeff Davis (14-2)
Others nominated: Austin (8-5), Florence (8-1).
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook (10-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (11-3)
3. Huffman (13-3)
4. Eufaula (8-1)
5. Pinson Valley (9-2)
6. Spanish Fort (9-3)
7. Hueytown (9-3)
8. Cullman (8-0)
9. Blount (10-2)
10. Northridge (11-4)
Others nominated: Decatur (9-5), Gardendale (7-2), Homewood (6-5), Lee-Montgomery (5-3), McAdory (8-3), Muscle Shoals (7-4), Park Crossing (11-3), Pelham (9-2), Robertsdale (13-2), Scottsboro (9-3), Stanhope Elmore (6-2), Wetumpka (6-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (10-1)
2. Wenonah (8-5)
3. Charles Henderson (6-3)
4. John Carroll (6-2)
5. Ramsay (7-5)
6. Pleasant Grove (2-1)
7. Carroll-Ozark (8-3)
8. Douglas (8-1)
9. Leeds (7-3)
10. Fairfield (8-3)
Others nominated: Alexandria (2-1), Andalusia (6-4), Elmore Co. (7-3), Guntersville (7-4), Holtville (9-1), Pike Road (6-3), Sardis (6-5), Sylacauga (7-2), Tallassee (5-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (8-0)
2. Escambia Co. (10-2)
3. Williamson (8-3)
4. Hanceville (11-2)
5. Westminster-Huntsville (7-5)
6. Priceville (8-2)
7. Haleyville (7-3)
8. Jacksonville (6-2)
9. Fultondale (9-4)
10. Brooks (5-2)
Others nominated: Anniston (6-3), Cherokee Co. (5-4), Dale Co. (7-4), Etowah (4-5), Geneva (8-4), St. James (4-1), West Morgan (7-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (13-3)
2. Plainview (9-4)
3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-2)
4. Lauderdale Co. (9-0)
5. Danville (10-1)
6. Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-1)
7. Winfield (5-2)
8. Geraldine (7-3)
9. Piedmont (4-0)
10. Hokes Bluff (8-3)
Others nominated: Clements (12-2), Elkmont (8-5), Excel (7-3), Houston Academy (7-4), Opp (4-3), Southside-Selma (6-4), Trinity (7-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (8-3)
2. Section (10-2)
3. North Sand Mountain (8-1)
4. St. Luke’s (7-3)
5. Geneva Co. (8-4)
6. Spring Garden (3-0)
7. Abbeville (6-3)
8. Highland Home (6-1)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Sand Rock (7-5)
Others nominated: Falkville (9-4), Westbrook Christian (5-4), Zion Chapel (9-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)
2. Autaugaville (12-2)
3. Skyline (9-2)
4. Belgreen (9-1)
5. Covenant Christian (7-2)
6. Georgiana (7-3)
7. J.F. Shields (5-4)
8. McIntosh (8-0)
9. Athens Bible (5-3)
10. Red Level (10-2)
Others nominated: Brantley (4-1), Faith-Anniston (8-4), R.A. Hubbard (4-3).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (10-2)
2. Davidson (14-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (11-1)
4. Bob Jones (11-1)
5. Sparkman (9-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (10-3)
7. Auburn (9-1)
8. Foley (9-2)
9. Fairhope (8-3)
10. Theodore (9-3)
Others nominated: Daphne (9-5), Gadsden City (10-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (15-0)
2. Park Crossing (11-2)
3. Mortimer Jordan (8-2)
4. Hartselle (7-5)
5. Cullman (9-2)
6. Chelsea (9-3)
7. Gulf Shores (8-5)
8. Northridge (9-3)
9. Pelham (10-0)
10. Minor (11-0)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Clay-Chalkville (5-2), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (9-5), Mountain Brook (7-4), Muscle Shoals (9-2), Opelika (7-3), Oxford (8-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (8-1)
2. UMS-Wright (10-2)
3. Lee-Huntsville (11-3)
4. Charles Henderson (4-2)
5. Fairfield (8-3)
6. Guntersville (10-3)
7. Pleasant Grove (8-2)
8. Brewbaker Tech (9-6)
9. Pike Road (6-3)
10. Sardis (11-2)
Others nominated: Fairview (10-2), Holtville (6-1), Lawrence County (7-2), West Point (7-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (12-0)
2. Good Hope (10-2)
3. Priceville (9-1)
4. New Hope (11-2)
5. Jackson (10-1)
6. Rogers (8-4)
7. Williamson (9-2)
8. Fultondale (6-4)
9. St. James (8-3)
10. Handley (7-1)
Others nominated: Anniston (5-3), Cherokee County (7-3), Escambia County (11-1), Geneva (7-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-0)
2. Lauderdale County (10-0)
3. Susan Moore (10-2)
4. Montgomery Academy (4-3)
5. Trinity (10-1)
6. Plainview (10-3)
7. T.R. Miller (5-2)
8. Montgomery Catholic (7-1)
9. Collinsville (6-3)
10. Hokes Bluff (8-2)
Others nominated: Clements (9-6), Elkmont (10-5), Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-1), Sylvania (7-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (8-2)
2. Spring Garden (8-1)
3. G.W. Long (7-0)
4. Midfield (8-1)
5. Sand Rock (10-1)
6. Winston County (13-0)
7. Lexington (6-6)
8. Mars Hill Bible (5-5)
9. J.U. Blacksher (6-0)
10. St. Luke’s (4-3)
Others nominated: Abbeville (7-1), Geneva County (10-6), Ider (9-4), Tanner (7-3), Westbrook Christian (8-1).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (10-3)
2. Marion County (8-2)
3. Loachapoka (9-5)
4. Talladega County Central (10-2)
5. J.F. Shields (5-1)
6. Florala (8-3)
7. R.A. Hubbard (6-1)
8. Red Level (8-1)
9. Georgiana (5-2)
10. Decatur Heritage (6-4)
Others nominated: Brantley (5-3), McIntosh (5-2), Pleasant Home (7-2)
