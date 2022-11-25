Eli Butts accounted for 46 points, firing in six 3-pointers with an 18-for-18 effort from the foul line in a 71-65 win against Douglas at Geraldine’s Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout on Tuesday afternoon.
After the Red Devils held a 46-41 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, they boosted the lead to a 10-point cushion multiple times during the final frame. Dakota Stewart sank a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to narrow the gap to 67-61, before two free throws by Butts made it an eight-point game with 18.9 seconds remaining.
Brodie Willoughby scored 11 points and Cooper Cox added 10 points for Fyffe.
Eli Teal led the Eagles with 16 points, Stewart finished with 15 points and Cooper Butler registered 13 points.
The Red Devils began the tournament with a 60-59 win against Hokes Bluff on Monday.
Plainview 53, Jacksonville 50 —
Luke Smith scored 20 points with five rebounds, Landon White had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Plainview held on to beat Jacksonville at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
The Bears blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer and moved into Thanksgiving break with a 4-2 record.
Jonah Williams made three 3-point baskets and scored nine points, and Dylan Haymon added nine points.
Plainview outrebounded Jacksonville 23-16 and made 12 turnovers to Jacksonville’s six. Jacksonville tallied 10 3-pointers in the game, shooting 10 for 27. The Bears made six 3s on 6-for-11 shooting.
Fort Payne 81, Faith Christian 54 —
Jackson Banks and Luke Stephens combined for 50 points to lead Fort Payne to a victory against Faith Christian at Glencoe High School on Tuesday.
Banks scored 27 points, Stephens finished with 23 points and Connor Kinsley added 10 points for Fort Payne (2-3).
Thomas Curlee paced the Lions with 22 points, Yashua Aleve had 14 points and Conner Richerzhagen chipped in 12 points.
The Wildcats turned a 36-32 halftime lead into a 59-47 advantage leading into the fourth quarter, where they outscored Faith Christian 22-7.
On Monday at Glencoe, Stephens scored a game-high 26 points and Alan Harcrow drained four 3s and had 14 points in the Wildcats’ 63-45 win against Weaver.
Tristan Brown paced Weaver with 23 points, including five 3s.
Cornerstone 62, Providence 53 —
Nathan Johnson paced Cornerstone Christian Academy with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win against Providence Classical School on Monday.
The Eagles improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in ACAA 2A North, as Jack Wagner finished with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds with eight blocked shots. Cameron Hunt scored 13 points, and Bryce Dupree tallied six rebounds.
Cornerstone held Providence to seven fourth-quarter points after entering the final frame trailing 46-44.
Providence’s Luke Batchelor scored 19 points and Jonathan Britt had nine points, while Baron Bates and Jack Elkins each scored eight points.
Ider 53, Gaylesville 42 —
Zion Finnerty had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds with six steals in Ider’s win against Gaylesville at Woodville High School on Tuesday.
Austin Cross scored 15 points with seven rebounds, Griffin Weldon had eight points and six rebounds, and Cody Shirley chipped in six points and seven rebounds for Ider (1-3). Daniel Greeson contributed six points and eight rebounds and Jordan Brody collected seven rebounds.
Trailing 35-32 to begin the fourth quarter, the Hornets overtook the lead in the final minutes, as Finnerty scored 12 of his 16 points across the period.
Griffin Weldon led Ider with 22 points and Cross had 11 points in a 59-55 loss at Woodville on Monday.
Shirley scored nine points and Finnerty added eight for the Hornets, who led 28-25 at halftime.
The Panthers scored 19 points in the third period to grab a 44-43 advantage by quarter’s end. Samuel Peek, who led Woodville with 20 points, scored six in the final frame and teammate Cameron Dolberry added a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to help the Panthers win.
Trey Stone scored 15 points and Axel Magno chipped in 10 points for Woodville.
Sand Rock 74, Geraldine 58 —
Connor Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Lucas Bryant added 16 points and Redick Smith 14, as Geraldine fell behind in the fourth quarter of a loss to Sand Rock at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Sand Rock held a 33-26 lead to start the second half. Bryant gave the Bulldogs (1-1) a 38-37 edge with a 3-point play at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter.
The Wildcats gained a 55-54 edge at the start of the final period and extended their lead to 64-58 with 5 minutes remaining behind two free throws from Jacob St. Clair, part of a closing 5-0 run.
St. Clair made three 3-point baskets, sank all nine free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 32 points for the Wildcats. Kaden Justice scored 22 points and Ben Dale added 10 points.
On Monday, the Bulldogs opened their 2022 season with an 81-35 romp past Gaylesville in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
Four Geraldine boys scored in double figures in the win, led by Johnson’s 18. Smith scored 15 points, Jaxon Colvin added 12 points and rebounds and Brock Gilbert chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. Bryant finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Kuper Bradley paced Gaylesville with 14 points.
Westbrook Christian 73, Sylvania 54 —
Drake Whisenant led Sylvania with a game-high 23 points and Logan Wilks finished with 19 points in a loss to Westbrook Christian on Wednesday.
The Rams (0-2) played a second game with eight varsity players missing due to their obligations with the football team.
Westbrook took a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Rams narrowed the gap to 34-27 with a second-quarter scoring spurt. Wilks drilled two 3s and scored eight points in the frame, while Whisenant scored eight, including four free throws.
The Warriors widened the margin in the third period, leading 51-37 by the start of the fourth.
In the Rams’ season opener Monday, Wilks scored 20 points in an 83-31 loss to Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.