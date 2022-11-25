Eli Butts accounted for 46 points, firing in six 3-pointers with an 18-for-18 effort from the foul line in a 71-65 win against Douglas at Geraldine’s Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout on Tuesday afternoon.

After the Red Devils held a 46-41 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, they boosted the lead to a 10-point cushion multiple times during the final frame. Dakota Stewart sank a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to narrow the gap to 67-61, before two free throws by Butts made it an eight-point game with 18.9 seconds remaining.

