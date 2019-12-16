PREP ROUNDUP: Fyffe cheerleaders become 8-time state champs

On the heels of the football team’s second-straight state championship, Fyffe’s cheerleading program continued its dynasty Saturday, winning its eighth consecutive Class 2A state title at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Opp (97.80) placed first overall and won the Class 3A title. Fyffe (96.90) finished second overall to claim 2A’s top spot and 3A Glencoe (94.40) was third.
Bears pull away from Blue Devils
Jonah Williams scored 21 points, Luke Smith and Tristian Willingham added 12 points apiece and the Plainview boys held Etowah to nine fourth-quarter points to pull away with a 73-60 win in Etowah on Saturday.
Willingham added seven rebounds and five assists, and Smith, Grant Sanders and Cole Millican finished with six rebounds apiece, as the Bears (10-2) won their 10th straight.
Plainview held a 56-51 lead at the start of the fourth and outscored the Blue Devils 17-9 in the final period to extend its winning streak.
Williams was 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts, as the Bears made 13 3-pointers as a team. Plainview shot 70 percent from the free-throw line (12 of 17).
Willingham led the Bears with 31 points as four players scored in double figures in a 90-74 win against Geraldine on Friday night. He hit four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 11 from the foul line.
Millican scored 20 points, Williams had 11 points and Dylan Haymon chipped in 10 points for the Bears.
Geraldine led 37-36 at halftime, before the Bears strung together a strong second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 54-37.
Plainview girls rout Etowah
Halie Brown had 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Plainview girls past Etowah 57-24 in Etowah on Saturday.
Tobi Trotter added seven rebounds and Elaine Puckett had six rebounds for the Bears (8-3), who won their second in a row.
Plainview took a 20-11 lead in the first quarter and surrendered 13 points the rest of the way.
The Bears beat Geraldine 53-43 on Friday night.
Brown paced Plainview with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Puckett had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Jesi Farris had six rebounds and Trotter added five rebounds.
The Bears trailed 22-20 at halftime and outscored Geraldine 33-21 in the second half.
Devils spread ball around, defeat Lions
The Fyffe boys basketball team kept the ball moving and overcame Section’s match-up zone defense to stay undefeated in a 71-50 win in Fyffe on Friday night.
Four Red Devils reached double-digit scoring as they improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Parker Godwin had a team-high 13 points with six assists and Micah Johnson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Gardner scored 12 points and Tate Goolesby had 10 points and nine rebounds. Brody Dalton and Austin Buster finished with nine points apiece.
Logan Patterson paced the Lions (7-5, 2-1) with a game-high 15 points and Bo Bradford chipped in 12 points.
Fyffe scored 39 points in the second half, pulling away from Section after leading 32-22 at the halftime break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.