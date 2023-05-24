Ten DeKalb County girls soccer players were among the 2023 AHSAA All-State Girls Soccer honorable mentions this week.
Five Fort Payne girls and five Collinsville girls earned all-state honorable mentions, as selected by AHSAA coaches.
From Fort Payne, senior Maddie Goggans and juniors Katie Hernandez and Emma Crow garnered honorable mentions in Class 6A, along with sophomore Avery Chadwick and freshman Reese McCurdy.
Representing 1A/3A Collinsville were juniors Maria Hernandez, Leslie Corona and Catalina Agustin, sophomore Nayeli Mata and freshman Melanie Cantor.
Here’s a look at the all-state first and second team with name, school, year and classification:
First team
Forward
Norah Roller, Indian Springs, Sr., 6A
Maddie Massie, Homewood, Sr., 6A
Katie Brightwell, St. James, Jr., 1A/3A
Lauren Yu, Dothan, Fr., 7A
Abigail Hoaglund, Briarwood, Sr., 6A
Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 7A
Midfielder
Kierson McDonald, Oak Mountain, Sr., 7A
Jensen Ward, Gulf Shores, Sr., 5A
Natalie Chapuran, Huntsville, Sr., 7A
Annie McBride, Homewood, So., 6A
Taylor Leib, Briarwood, So., 6A
Tatum Ahlemeyer, Spain Park, Jr., 7A
Sophia Cho, Montgomery Academy, So., 6A
Sarah Kate Michell, Randolph, Sr., 6A
Defender
Sarah Frances Gilroy, Vestavia Hills, Sr., 7A
Reagan Knight, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 7A
Grace Studinka, Homewood, Sr., 6A
Avery Smith, Oak Mountain, Jr., 7A
Abby Morrow, Cullman, Sr., 6A
Ana Mendoza, Albertville, Sr., 7A
Goalkeeper
Hannah Garrett, Chelsea, Sr., 7A
Cecelia Smith, Huntsville, Jr., 7A
Second team
Forward
AnnaLi Weekley, Westminster Christian, Jr., 4A
Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy, Sr., 5A
Mary Siena McBride, Homewood, Sr., 6A
Francheska Arellano, St. Michael, So., 4A
Natalie Warnick, Grissom, Jr., 7A
Natalie Burt, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 7A
Midfielder
Sam Reitz, Auburn, Jr., 7A
Makenna Boyle, Hazel Green, Sr., 6A
Jasmine Feld, Westminster Christian, Jr., 4A
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan, Sr., 4A
Riley Kate Naman, McGill-Toolen, Jr., 7A
Kayley Patterson, Daphne, Sr., 7A
Leila Mendonca, Montevallo, Sr., 4A
Claribel Robles, Susan Moore, Sr., 1A/3A
Defender
Emi Nabors, Lincoln, Jr., 5A
Ellie Porter, Grissom, Sr., 7A
Brooklyn Lambert, West Morgan, Sr., 4A
AP Stewart, Trinity, Sr., 4A
Allie Fussell, Foley, Jr., 7A
Piper Eighmy, Briarwood, Sr., 6A
Goalkeeper
Kacey Powell, Decatur, Sr., 6A
Mimi Smith, St. Michael, Sr., 4A
Anna Kate Welch, Southside, Sr., 5A
