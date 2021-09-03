In its home opener, the Fort Payne volleyball team took losses against Southside-Gadsden, Plainview and Sand Rock, respectively, at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
The Wildcats took a 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) loss to Southside in their opening match. Cooper Garrett tallied seven kills with six assists and three blocks, Natalie Hotalen added eight assists and five digs, and Anna Banks chipped in nine digs and Madisyn Hill seven. Lily Jackson finished with four digs and three kills and Sophie Beason had four kills and two blocks.
In the 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) loss to Plainview, Garrett recorded eight kills with eight assists, two blocks, three digs and one ace. Hotalen registered nine assists with two digs and one ace, Hill finished with seven digs and one kill and Banks totaled eight digs. Beason contributed four kills and two blocks and Jackson added four digs, three kills, two aces and one block.
Against Sand Rock, Fort Payne lost 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 8-15). Garrett led the way with eight kills, 10 assists and two blocks, while Banks offered 10 digs, Hotalen had nine assists and one ace and Beason added five kills and three blocks. Abby Boatwright contributed four digs, and Layla Kirby chipped in four kills and Shea Lindsey three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.