Fort Payne's Elmore joining former coach at all-star game

FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne football coach Chris Elmore will reunite with former head coach Jeff Smith when the two join North coaching staff for the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in July.
Elmore will serve as an assistant coach under Smith for the 61st edition of the all-star game, scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Elmore worked for Smith, who is the head coach at Walter Wellborn, at Hueytown High School from 2005-08.
“When coach Smith called me and asked me to coach, I was very honored that he would think of me. It was a no-brainer for me to say ‘yes’ to get an opportunity to work with him again,” Elmore told The Times-Journal last week.
Smith gave Elmore his first coaching job in 2005. Elmore coached ninth-grade football and basketball at Hueytown.
“It will be a great week to work with those coaches and athletes,” Elmore said. “We just hope that this coronavirus pandemic will subside by then and give us an opportunity to play this game.”
Elmore said he’ll be taking the opportunity in Montgomery to learn from some of the other coaches in the state.
Elmore will be the lone DeKalb County coach to participate in the all-star game, with Fort Payne senior Donald Winchester joining him as DeKalb’s lone football player to be named to the roster.
Elmore and Smith will be joined by Fultondale’s Don Dover, Midfield’s Rod Isaac, Susan Moore’s Heath Lauderdale, Gordo’s Ryan Lolley, Haleyville’s Chris Musso and Haleyville’s Andy Lambert (administrative coach).
The South all-stars will be led by McGill-Toolen’s Earnest Hill, along with assistant coaches Bibb County’s Matt Geohagan, Notasulga’s Anthony Jones, Greenville’s Josh McClendon, Demopolis’ Brian Seymore and Baldwin County’s Mark Heaton (administrative coach).
