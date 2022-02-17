Fort Payne boys claim No. 1 ranking in 6A

The Fort Payne boys are the top-ranked team in Class 6A in the Week 2 edition of the AHSAA coaches’ soccer polls.
With a 3-1 record, Fort Payne knocked off previous No. 1 Mountain Brook. Homewood ranked second and Pelham was voted No. 3 by AHSAA soccer coaches from across the state.
In 4A/5A boys, 2-0 Crossville posted at No. 4, with Indian Springs (2-1-3) voted into the top spot, Montgomery Academy (6-0-1) at No. 2 and John Carroll (2-2) at No. 3, respectively.
Collinsville (4-3) was selected at No. 2 in 1A/3A, with Bayside Academy (1-0-2) voted No. 1 and St. Luke’s (0-1-1) at No. 3, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville (2-2) posted at No. 11 in 1A/3A. Taking the top spot in the classification was Trinity (1-0), with Donoho (2-0) ranking second and Susan Moore (5-1) third.
Here are the complete rankings for Week 2:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills – (7-0)
2. Grissom – (4-0-2)
3. Oak Mountain – (2-2-2)
4. Fairhope – (4-0-2)
5. Huntsville – (3-2-1)
6. Davidson – (4-1-2)
7. Auburn – (4-0-1)
8. James Clemens – (5-1-2)
9. Florence – (3-2)
10. Enterprise – (3-1)
11. Thompson – (1-1-2)
12. Daphne – (1-0)
13. Hoover – (1-2-2)
14. Austin – (1-0)
15. Theodore – (0-0)
CLASS 6A
1. Fort Payne – (3-1)
2. Homewood – (3-2)
3. Pelham – (5-3)
4. McGill-Toolen – (2-2)
5. Chelsea – (5-0-1)
6. Mountain Brook – (4-2-2)
7. Briarwood – (4-2)
8. Southside-Gadsden – (2-0-1)
9. Randolph – (1-0)
10. St. Paul’s – (0-1)
11. Opelika – (1-1)
12. Hazel Green – (5-1)
13. Helena – (2-3-1)
14. Spanish Fort – (1-2)
15. Wetumpka – (3-1-2)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Indian Springs – (2-1-3)
2. Montgomery Academy – (6-0-1)
3. John Carroll – (2-2)
4. Crossville – (2-0)
5. Guntersville – (7-0-1)
6. Russellville – (1-0)
7. Boaz – (4-4-1)
8. St. John Paul II – (0-3)
9. Pike Road – (2-3)
10. Westbrook Christian – (3-0)
11. Madison Academy – (0-2)
12. Oneonta – (0-1)
13. LAMP – (1-2)
14. American Christian – (0-0)
15. Brewer – (1-0)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (1-0-2)
2. Collinsville – (4-3)
3. St. Luke’s – (0-1-1)
4. Mars Hill – (1-2)
5. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (3-1)
6. Trinity – (2-1)
7. Tanner – (1-2)
8. Donoho – (2-0)
9. Montgomery Catholic – (0-1-2)
10. Susan Moore – (1-4-1)
11. St. Bernard – (0-0)
12. Elkmont – (1-1-1)
13. Houston Academy – (0-0)
14. Danville – (0-0)
15. Tharptown – (0-0)
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (5-0)
2. James Clemens – (3-0)
3. Huntsville – (3-2-1)
4. Spain Park – (1-0)
5. Vestavia Hills – (1-1-3)
6. Auburn – (3-1)
7. Bob Jones – (3-1)
8. Hewitt-Trussville – (4-2)
9. Fairhope – (5-1-1)
10. Thompson – (4-1-1)
11. Sparkman – (2-1-1)
12. Enterprise – (1-1)
13. Smiths Station – (5-1)
14. Hoover – (1-2)
15. Grissom – (3-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (2-0)
2. Chelsea – (5-1)
3. Mountain Brook – (3-0)
4. Southside-Gadsden – (4-2)
5. Northridge – (3-0)
6. Briarwood – (2-1-1)
7. McGill-Toolen – (1-2-1)
8. Spanish Fort – (4-1-1)
9. Cullman – (0-4)
10. Pelham – (3-0)
11. Decatur – (0-2)
12. St. Paul’s – (0-4)
13. Baldwin County – (6-2)
14. Hazel Green – (3-1)
15. Opelika – (1-1)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (1-1)
2. Guntersville – (3-0-1)
3. St. John Paul II – (0-0)
4. John Carroll – (0-1)
5. St. James – (0-0)
6. Indian Springs – (1-0)
7. Altamont – (0-0)
8. St. Michael – (4-1)
9. Carroll-Ozark – (1-1)
10. East Limestone – (2-1)
11. Westbrook Christian – (3-2)
12. Pike Road – (1-3)
13. Westminster Christian – (0-0)
14. Lincoln – (2-3)
15. Madison Academy – (0-0)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Trinity – (1-0)
2. Donoho – (2-0)
3. Susan Moore – (5-1)
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (0-0)
5. Mars Hill – (1-0)
6. Glencoe – (1-1)
7. Cottage Hill – (3-5)
8. Whitesburg Christian – (0-0)
9. Bayside Academy – (0-2)
10. Danville – (0-0)
11. Collinsville – (2-2)
12. Providence Christian – (1-0)
13. St. Luke’s – (2-3)
14. Houston Academy – (0-0)
15. Prattville Christian – (0-0)
