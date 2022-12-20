The Sylvania Rams pulled off the lone upset in the varsity boys quarterfinal round of the 2022 Sand Mountain Tournament at Section High School on Monday night.

Josh Scott poured in a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the No. 6-seeded Rams topple No. 3-seeded North Sand Mountain 76-69 and advance to Wednesday’s semifinal round.

