The Sylvania Rams pulled off the lone upset in the varsity boys quarterfinal round of the 2022 Sand Mountain Tournament at Section High School on Monday night.
Josh Scott poured in a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the No. 6-seeded Rams topple No. 3-seeded North Sand Mountain 76-69 and advance to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Sylvania plays No. 2-seeded Geraldine at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Section for a spot in Thursday’s championship round. The final two rounds of the tournament were advanced due to the possibility of wintry conditions late Thursday night into Friday.
In Monday’s quarterfinal, Sylvania’s Griffin Haygood scored 15 points and Gavin Chambers and Logan Wilks chipped in eight points apiece, as the Rams took their first lead at 23-20 with a Scott 3-pointer midway through the second period, before another Scott 3 with 3:20 remaining in the half gave Sylvania the lead for good at 30-27.
Chambers sank two free throws with 30 seconds left, and Kaden Brown scored in the paint in the final seconds to pull the Bison within 39-32 at intermission.
NSM’s Landon Keller hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the third quarter and narrow the gap to 59-44.
The Bison continued chipping away at the deficit in the final frame, slicing it to 10 points after a 3-pointer by Keller at the 5:30 mark. A foul shot by Andrew Palmer pulled the Bison within 67-62 with 2:12 remaining.
The Rams shot 9 for 12 from the free-throw line the rest of the way to secure the win.
Chandler Sullivan was his standard force in the low post for NSM, finishing with 20 points. Keller tallied 14 points.
Here’s a look at how the rest of the varsity boys quarterfinal round shook out at Section on Monday:
Plainview 102, Crossville 39 —
Ben Chandler swished seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, as No. 1-seeded Plainview used early full-court defense to disrupt No. 8-seeded Crossville en route to an overwhelming win Monday afternoon.
The Bears forced early turnovers and cashed in with quick scores to race to a 32-0 lead before Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley sank a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hatley led the Lions with 19 points and Ulises Figueroa added 10 points.
Ty Griggs shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and tallied 14 points for the Bears. Ian Martin scored 11 points, while Levi Brown, Landon White, Owen Wilborn and Jonah Williams each scored eight points. Austin Anderson hauled in 13 rebounds, and Sawyer Fraley and Brody Long collected six rebounds apiece.
Fyffe 66, Pisgah 40 —
Eli Butts and Eli Carter scored 16 points apiece, as No. 4-seeded Fyffe used a third-quarter run to pull away from No. 5-seeded Pisgah on Monday night.
Butts made four 3-point baskets, Cooper Cox finished with 10 points and Jesse Burt contributed eight points for the Red Devils, who advanced to the semifinal round to play top-seeded Plainview at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jakob Kirby paced the Eagles with nine points and Mason Holcomb added eight points.
Butts sank a pair of 3-pointers and Carter Wilborn assisted Carter with a layup during the closing stretch of the first half to help Fyffe take a 33-26 lead at the break.
A 3-0 spurt to begin the third quarter, which included another 3-pointer by Butts, extended Fyffe’s advantage to 41-26 with 7 minutes to play in the period. Carter scored off a rebound and Wilborn dished to Burt for a corner 3-pointer, before Cox made a jumper and Brodie Willoughby added a corner 3 across a 5-0 stretch that propelled Fyffe ahead 54-30 with 30 seconds remaining in the third.
Geraldine 78, Section 60 —
Jaxon Colvin had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, Connor Johnson added 22 points and six rebounds and No. 2-seeded Geraldine gained separation from No. 7-seeded Section in the second quarter of a win Monday night.
Colvin recorded five assists, Johnson tallied four 3-point baskets, Redick Smith scored 16 points and Jayse Cook collected 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Josh Varner paced the Lions with 14 points.
Lucas Bryant (nine points) delivered a buzzer-beating dunk at the end of the first quarter, lifting Geraldine to an 18-12 lead.
Section made it a two-point game, before the Bulldogs unleashed a 5-0 scoring run to make it a 34-20 margin with 1:10 to play in the half. Cook converted a three-point play, Bryant scored a fast-break layup and Smith added another layup during the wave that brought Geraldine to a 37-24 halftime advantage.
Colvin dished to Smith for a deep 3-pointer with 7 minutes left in the third period to push the Bulldogs to a 43-37 lead and a Colvin layup extended it to 47-27 with 6:30 left in the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.