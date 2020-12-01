Cole Millican poured in a game-high 39 points and the Plainview boys outscored North Sand Mountain 34-14 in the fourth quarter to win 87-68 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday night.
The Bears (7-1) trailed 54-53 entering the fourth but outscored NSM by 20 points in the final frame to earn their fifth win in a row.
Millican shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free throw line in 29 minutes of play. He pulled down six rebounds and added five assists with a steal and a block for Plainview.
Jonah Williams made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Luke Smith chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds and Dylan Haymon had eight points, eight assists and five rebounds, as the Bears outscored NSM 21-14 in transition points.
Luke Maples paced the Bison with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the team had four players score in double figures. Russell Mar hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, Chandler Sullivan contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds and Derek Bearden added 11 points and five rebounds.
Millican scored 32 points and Williams had 11 points in the Bears’ 69-43 win against Howard (Tenn.) in Plainview’s Hoopsgiving tournament last Wednesday.
Plainview scored on 18 of Howard’s 21 turnovers while limiting the visitors to just eight points in the fourth quarter.
Millican shot 10 of 15 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the foul line. Smith chipped in a team-high eight rebounds in addition to scoring seven points.
Jadon Jenkins led Howard with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Kerrick Thorne had 12 rebounds.
Williams and Millican combined for 50 points and eight 3-point baskets as Plainview overcame 22 turnovers to down East Hamilton (Tenn.) 71-58 in its Hoopsgiving opener last Tuesday night.
East Hamilton scored 21 points off turnovers, but the Bears shot 50% from the field and 79% from the foul line to overcome the mistakes and win.
Williams shot 8 of 13 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Millican went 8 of 14 and 4 of 10 from long distance with six rebounds and five assists. Smith added eight points and five rebounds.
Darwin Randolph and Marcus Long scored 18 points apiece for East Hamilton and Haynes Eller finished with 12 rebounds and five assists.
Woodville 49, Crossville 35:
Landin Cox drained five 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the Crossville boys in a 49-35 loss to the Woodville Panthers in Woodville on Monday night.
Cox scored 14 points in the second half and made all four free throw attempts for the Lions (1-4). Quentin Chapman scored nine points.
The Panthers led 23-14 at halftime and outscored Crossville 26-20 in the second half.
Jackson Peek scored 21 points and Caleb Dolberry added 20 for Woodville.
