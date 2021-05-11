The Cornerstone Christian Academy baseball team finished third in the 2021 Alabama Christian Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament this weekend.
After taking a loss to New Life Christian Academy, the Eagles closed their state tournament run with a 15-1 victory against Conecuh Springs Christian in the third-place contest in Hueytown on Saturday.
Cornerstone’s all-state players included first-teamers Blake Dobbins, Israel Phillips and Henry Harrison and second-teamer Tristan Johnson.
