Darrell Prater plays a sport for every season.
From basketball to track and field to football, the Fort Payne rising senior is constantly working to both improve his overall athletic skills and, of course, have fun.
“It’s a great way for me to keep in shape. I’m never sitting around and I’m always busy,” Prater said. “I love all the sports I play. It’s about having fun and knowing you’re around great teammates year-round; most of them I’m good friends with and it’s nice to see them playing different sports.”
In football, the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder entering his third consecutive season as a starter on Fort Payne’s defensive line brings a combination of size, speed, strength and football knowledge that allows him to contribute at multiple positions.
Prater’s a walking, talking multi-tool of an athlete.
A utility man.
Since he started football in seventh grade, Prater has played at every position on the defensive line. He’s also played at tight end and running back. Additionally, he’ll be used in punt protection, field-goal protection and play-after-touchdown protection packages this season.
Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said Prater is “an every-down player on defense and will participate heavily in our short-yardage package on offense.”
“By the end of the year, he will probably be playing at least 100 snaps per game,” the coach said.
Elmore said Prater’s biggest evolution this offseason has been his size and quickness.
“(Prater) has always been a big player but he has really grown since the end of last football season,” Elmore said. “He has always done well in the weight room also but really took off this year once the 2020 season ended.”
Prater’s participation in basketball and track and field hasn’t slowed his progress in the weight room.
“With his size and strength, I see (Prater) being a problem for many teams' offensive linemen,” Elmore said. “We will have to do a good job each week of getting him in some favorable matchups so he can take advantage of his abilities.”
Last year when then-starting running back Hunter Love suffered a season-ending injury, Prater was called upon to step into the role of the Wildcats’ power back. The move required Prater to use his size and agility to find holes created by the offensive line and bulldoze his way through for crucial short yardage.
Prater said he was nervous about stepping into the backfield in Love’s absence at first, but with Fort Payne’s coaches giving him encouragement and proper preparation to take on the challenge, he excelled. Prater’s dad, Darrell Prater, played running back for former Wildcats head coach Jerry Elmore in the late-1990s. The father, who is also an assistant coach, was instrumental in helping his son learn the position.
In the summer of 2020, the possibility of putting Prater in the backfield wasn’t even considered, Elmore said. But with the success the Wildcats’ run game had with Love, who was a big, bruising back in his own right, the coaches wanted to try and continue the tradition of featuring a strong power back.
At his primary position on Fort Payne’s defensive line, Prater is always faced with a challenge of trying to shut down an opposing team’s offense. Playing in a high classification like 6A, Prater often faces opposing linemen comparable to him.
“I’ve learned to deal with that and use my other advantages to help me, such as my length and speed,” he said.
Once his pass-rushing ability does force an opposing O-line to break down and he’s able to make a solo tackle or assisting tackle in the backfield, it energizes him and his teammates.
“When you make that stop, especially a three-and-out, that swings momentum for your offense,” Prater said. “It gets them ready to play on offense and just brings a whole lot of intensity to the game.”
Prater has always been a basketball player. He didn’t start playing football until his seventh-grade year. He said trying to learn the game at an age when many of his teammates had been playing since elementary school brought its share of difficulties.
But his dad helped get him up to speed on learning football fundamentals and the proper technique to play his position.
“It was a setback, but it helped me become better now,” Prater said.
STATE MEDALIST
In addition to being a versatile athlete on the football field, Prater extended his excellence into track and field, finishing as a state medalist in the javelin throwing competition this spring.
The Fort Payne boys placed 30th overall in 6A at the state track and field meet, highlighted by Prater’s third-place finish in the javelin throw (173 feet, 4 inches), good enough to break the school record.
Prater credited Fort Payne track and field head coach Selena Penton with helping him take command of the javelin competition.
“One meet I would throw so far, then in the next meet I’d throw it 20 feet farther,” he said.
NEW NUMBER
As Prater begins the second half of summer training for the upcoming football season, he said he plans to change his jersey number for his senior campaign. With a basketball-loving background, Prater had been wearing No. 34, the famous number of his favorite NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. This season, Prater plans to wear No. 1, the number his dad wore during his final two seasons as a Fort Payne football player.
SUMMER TOUR
Prater visited a summer skills camp at the University of Alabama at Birmingham this offseason and said he plans to make additional stops this summer as he steps into his senior season and the recruiting process heats up.
He said he has skill camp stops planned at the University of North Alabama, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville State University this month.
“I think college coaches are very intrigued when they see a player the size of Darrell playing multiple positions,” Elmore said. “It just shows how athletic he is to those recruiters. It also helps that he plays basketball and participates in track and field.”
