Fort Payne's Thomas wins Player of the Week

With 52% of the online vote, Fort Payne wide receiver Cam Thomas won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week.
The senior caught seven passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 41-34 victory against longtime rival Scottsboro.
Thomas made a 36-yard catch-and-run score to give Fort Payne its first touchdown in the first quarter.
He turned a 77-yard catch-and-run into a touchdown in the second quarter to lift Fort Payne to a 31-14 halftime lead.
