PREP ROUNDUP: Collinsville baseball staves off Plainview’s late rally

As the Plainview baseball team worked to erase a six-run deficit in the late innings, Collinsville staved off the comeback attempt to secure a 6-4 win Saturday.
The Panthers led 6-0 at the start of the fifth inning, until Plainview started chipping away at the lead.
Eli Johnson scored a run on Levi Brown’s groundout to pitcher Dalton Hughes to make it 6-1.
The Bears tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Steven Cornelius tripled to left field to score Tristan Willingham. With one out on the board, Cornelius scored on a wild pitch and Noah White singled in a run to cut it to 6-3.
With two outs, Plainview’s White stole third and scored on Johnson’s sacrifice-fly to right field, making it a two-run deficit.
Matthew Brown popped out to third to end the inning.
Hughes led Collinsville at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed two hits for one run in 5 innings on the mound. Keaton DeBoard added 2 innings in relief, giving up three runs on three hits with a strikeout and no walks.
In its first game of the day, Collinsville took a 4-3 lead into the third inning before North Jackson rallied for a 14-5 win.
Kaleb Jones doubled and added an RBI and a run scored for the Panthers.
North Jackson’s Charles Poole batted 4 for 5, plated four runs and had three RBIs. Matthew Adams and Macklin Guess each had two hits.
Here’s a look at how other DeKalb County baseball teams fared this weekend:
Geraldine 13, Scottsboro 3
Boosted by a seven-run second inning, the Geraldine Bulldogs raced past the Scottsboro Wildcats 13-3 in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Scottsboro High School on Saturday.
After the Wildcats went ahead 2-0 in the first inning, Geraldine took control in the second. Will Rogers scored on a Jackson Bearden line-drive single to center, and Bearden scored on a Drew Fowler double to tie the game at 2.
A pair of errors and a Jake Peppers single allowed the Bulldogs to extend their lead to 7-2 before Scottsboro earned a strikeout to end the frame.
With the Wildcats unable to muster any additional scoring into the fourth, Geraldine poured in four more runs. Two runs came courtesy of Scottsboro errors.
Peppers batted 3 for 4 and scored two runs for the Bulldogs. Fowler finished with two hits with an RBI and scored a run.
Geraldine’s Levi Martin picked up the win in 4 innings of work. He struck out four and walked one, while allowing two runs on one hit.
In Game 1 of their doubleheader, the Bulldogs fell behind when New Hope scored nine runs in the last two innings of a 10-0 loss.
Geraldine was limited to three hits. Peppers accounted for two of the hits and Bo Harper added another.
Ider 6, Lindsay Lane 5
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Alex Godwin’s fly-out to center field allowed Peyton Hood to tag up and score the winning run in walk-off fashion in Ider’s 6-5 win in Game 1 against Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on Saturday.
The game-winning run snapped a 5-5 tie. Lindsay Lane’s Camryn Peden singled to right field and Brady Anderson scored the tying run in the top of the seventh.
Ider’s Dylan Avery and Andrew Blevins each had doubles. Godwin, Andrew Holt and Aiden Whitaker all had RBIs.
Hood struck out six and walked one in a complete game. He allowed five runs on eight hits.
Hood had two hits, including a double, in the Hornets’ 6-1 loss to Lindsay Lane in Game 2.
The Hornets were held to four hits and left five runners aboard.
Cody Tinker took the loss for Ider, surrendering six runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 2 innings. Godwin started and lasted 2 innings, striking out five and walking none, while allowing two hits for no runs.
Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson struck out 19 and walked one in a complete game. He gave up one run on four hits.
Sylvania 15, Section 1
Riley Johnson finished with three hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored in Sylvania’s 15-1 victory against Section in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader.
The Rams collected 13 hits and 11 RBIs. They pushed across five runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead and tacked on eight runs in the seventh.
Sawyer Hughes had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs and a run scored for the Rams. Gareth Anderson hit a triple and scored two runs with three RBIs, and Angel Fernandez had two RBIs on two hits and scored a run.
Smith struck out five and walked none in 6 innings of work for Sylvania. He surrendered one run on four hits.
Sylvania’s Anderson and Johnson each hit doubles in an 8-6 loss against Kate Duncan Smith (DAR) in Game 1 of the doubleheader Saturday.
