Plainview boys retain No. 1 ranking in 3A

Following a DeKalb County Tournament run that produced a championship, the Plainview boys basketball team retained their No. 1 ranking in Class 3A in this week’s edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school basketball rankings, released Thursday morning.
On the girls’ side, Plainview appeared at No. 4 in 3A this week following its DeKalb County Tournament title, and Collinsville ranked seventh in the classification, while Sylvania received top-10 nominations.
The Ider girls received nominations in 2A, as Pisgah remained atop the classification after its latest Jackson County Tournament championship.
The Skyline girls retained their top spot in 1A, while the Skyline boys ranked eighth in the classification.
In the 2A boys rankings, Section appeared at No. 3 and North Sand Mountain ranked 10th, rounding out the top teams in the area.
The latest ASWA state high school basketball rankings:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (24-2)
3. Davidson (23-2)
4. Bob Jones (21-3)
5. Sparkman (21-4)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)
7. Fairhope (19-5)
8. Theodore (17-6)
9. Auburn (15-5)
10. Foley (16-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (18-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-0)
2. Park Crossing (24-3)
3. Mortimer Jordan (20-4)
4. Hartselle (19-6)
5. Chelsea (19-5)
6. Pelham (20-4)
7. Hueytown (18-7)
8. Gulf Shores (19-7)
9. Mountain Brook (19-6)
10. McGill-Toolen (19-7)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (12-5), Cullman (19-7), Eufaula (17-7), Minor (19-4), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (19-6), Oxford (18-3), Pell City (20-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (20-5)
2. UMS-Wright (22-5)
3. Pleasant Grove (22-6)
4. Central-Tuscaloosa (17-4)
5. Guntersville (22-5)
6. Selma (12-2)
7. Fairfield (16-7)
8. Sardis (21-6)
9. Pike Road (16-7)
10. Ramsay (12-5)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (10-6), East Limestone (14-9), Hayden (15-6), West Point (15-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (24-1)
2. Good Hope (23-3)
3. Jackson (17-3)
4. New Hope (18-4)
5. Williamson (17-2)
6. Priceville (18-4)
7. St. James (17-5)
8. Hamilton (16-5)
9. Rogers (19-8)
10. Fultondale (18-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (14-6), Cleburne County (20-5), Escambia County (18-4), Geneva (18-4), Handley (17-5), St. John Paul II (16-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (27-0)
2. Lauderdale County (21-3)
3. Susan Moore (20-4)
4. Plainview (20-6)
5. Trinity (18-5)
6. T.R. Miller (15-4)
7. Collinsville (15-9)
8. Montgomery Catholic (14-7)
9. Hokes Bluff (14-7)
10. Southside-Selma (14-3)
Others nominated: Elkmont (18-9), Greensboro (9-5), Houston Academy (13-5), Sylvania (13-10).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (21-3)
2. Spring Garden (24-1)
3. Midfield (18-5)
4. Sand Rock (21-4)
5. Winston County (23-1)
6. G.W. Long (17-3)
7. Francis Marion (17-1)
8. Locust Fork (16-4)
9. St. Luke’s (12-7)
10. Abbeville (19-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-7), Cottonwood (9-10), Geneva County (13-11), Ider (16-9), Mars Hill Bible (11-8), Tanner (16-4), Washington County (11-1), Westbrook Christian (14-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-6)
2. Marion County (15-5)
3. Loachapoka (16-7)
4. Florala (18-5)
5. R.A. Hubbard (12-3)
6. Talladega County Central (23-5)
7. Georgiana (12-6)
8. Ragland (19-2)
9. A.L. Johnson (12-1)
10. Red Level (13-6)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (13-6), J.F. Shields (8-6), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (11-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (18-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-4)
3. Fort Dale Academy (11-4)
4. Edgewood Academy (21-5)
5. Sparta Academy (20-3)
6. Clarke Prep (15-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (12-4)
9. Lakeside (10-6)
10. Chambers Academy (10-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (24-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
3. Grissom (21-5)
4. Sparkman (21-6)
5. Enterprise (17-6)
6. Hoover (19-8)
7. James Clemens (16-8)
8. Spain Park (20-7)
9. Oak Mountain (19-5)
10. Huntsville (18-9)
Others nominated: Austin (16-7), Jeff Davis (19-7), Thompson (13-13).
CLASS 6A
1. McGill-Toolen (23-3)
2. Huffman (20-5)
3. Spanish Fort (19-6)
4. Pinson Valley (20-7)
5. Mountain Brook (22-3)
6. Eufaula (22-3)
7. Cullman (19-2)
8. Blount (20-4)
9. Hueytown (19-8)
10. Pelham (21-5)
Others nominated: Briarwood (13-12), Hartselle (16-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-4), Homewood (15-10), Lee-Montgomery (13-8), Muscle Shoals (17-8), Northridge (18-7), Park Crossing (21-4), Scottsboro (21-5), Stanhope Elmore (12-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (17-6)
2. Charles Henderson (18-5)
3. Wenonah (17-7)
4. Ramsay (15-9)
5. John Carroll (17-7)
6. Pike Road (16-5)
7. Alexandria (8-3)
8. Leeds (17-8)
9. Carroll (19-6)
10. Douglas (18-4)
Others nominated: Sardis (14-8), Sylacauga (19-6), UMS-Wright (18-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (17-1)
2. Escambia County (21-3)
3. Westminster Christian (18-5)
4. Jacksonville (18-5)
5. Williamson (19-8)
6. Haleyville (18-6)
7. Indian Springs (14-1)
8. Brooks (18-5)
9. Priceville (17-6)
10. West Morgan (14-9)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-11), Dale County (17-7), Fultondale (12-8), Holt (16-8), St. James (11-3), Straughn (13-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (22-5)
2. Cottage Hill (23-5)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)
4. Winfield (22-3)
5. Lauderdale County (21-4)
6. Hokes Bluff (15-8)
7. Danville (19-6)
8. Opp (16-6)
9. Montgomery Catholic (10-8)
10. Southside-Selma (17-8)
Others nominated: Childersburg (15-7), Clements (15-8), Excel (12-6), Houston Academy (14-7), Piedmont (13-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (21-7)
2. Geneva County (20-6)
3. Section (20-9)
4. Highland Home (19-3)
5. St. Luke’s (15-6)
6. Red Bay (15-10)
7. Cleveland (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (14-6)
9. Ariton (18-4)
10. North Sand Mountain (13-7)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-8), Falkville (17-9), Sand Rock (12-12), Westbrook Christian (15-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (19-2)
2. Belgreen (21-3)
3. Georgiana (16-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-5)
5. Red Level (19-6)
6. Covenant Christian (19-6)
7. Brantley (16-5)
8. Skyline (16-6)
9. McIntosh (15-1)
10. Faith Christian (18-7)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-7), Florala (13-7), Holy Spirit (13-6), J.F. Shields (7-9), Pleasant Home (10-6), R.A. Hubbard (12-4).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-1)
2. Autauga Academy (14-0)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-4)
4. Escambia Academy (12-4)
5. Heritage Christian (22-4)
6. Lee-Scott (15-6)
7. Glenwood (16-6)
8. Macon-East (15-4)
9. Lowndes Academy (15-3)
10. Chambers Academy (9-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9), Sparta (10-11).
