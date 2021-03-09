Fyffe unleashed a six-run fifth inning to cruise past Geraldine 10-3 on Monday.
The Red Devils (6-0) led 3-0 heading into the fifth inning before taking advantage of bases-loaded situations to extend the lead to 9-0 by the end of the frame.
Koby Harris scored three runs on two hits with an RBI and Parker Godwin, Tanner Cowart and Will Stephens added two RBIs apiece for Fyffe.
Harris retired eight and walked one while scattering five hits in four innings. Cowart closed with three innings, striking out six and walking one while surrendering three hits.
Anthony Martin smacked a home run and amassed two RBIs for the Bulldogs and Drew Fowler added two hits with an RBI.
Crossville 7, Section 6:
Crossville rallied back with four runs in the seventh inning to seal a win at Section on Monday.
Ty Bouldin, Dakota Causey, Hunter Haston and Gary Dale Heflin each recorded two hits for Crossville, who collected 13 hits.
Kolby Lesley tossed six innings, allowing eight hits for six runs with four strikeouts and one walk.
Sand Rock 6, Collinsville 1:
Tytan Morgan singled in Dalton Hughes in the fourth inning for Collinsville’s lone run in a loss to Sand Rock in Collinsville on Monday.
The Panthers (7-3), who scattered just three hits, trailed 5-0 before getting on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Malachi Orr lasted five innings on the mound for Collinsville, surrendering five hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Plainview 9, Collinsville 8:
Levi Brown singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Connor Davis to plate the winning run for Plainview in a win against Collinsville on Saturday.
Davis finished with three RBIs and a triple, John Mathis Arnold had a double and Noah White and Ethan Williams chipped in two RBIs apiece for the Bears (4-4).
Braxton Henson surrendered seven hits in three innings of the win.
Jacob Jones finished with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored for Collinsville. Malachi Orr scattered three hits and plated two runs, Dalton Hughes scored two runs with two hits and Carson Dennis had two hits with an RBI and scored a run.
The Bears returned for a second game Saturday, taking a 6-0 loss to Sand Rock.
Plainview was limited to just two hits and left five runners aboard in scoring position.
Ider 9, Whitesburg Christian 8:
Keegan Whitaker doubled on a fly ball to left field in the sixth inning to tie the game at 7 before a Matthew Norman single plated the go-ahead run later in the frame, helping lift Ider past Whitesburg Christian in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.
Cody Tinker scattered two hits and scored a run and Everett King added two hits and scored a run for the Hornets (9-3).
Ider took the victory despite finishing on the low end of a 10-7 hit differential. Whitesburg left eight runners stranded to Ider’s six.
The Hornets began Saturday’s doubleheader with a 12-0 shutout win against Woodville in five innings.
Tinker and Branson Durham combined to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard. Tinker sat eight batters in three innings and walked two while surrendering just one hit in his start. Durham wrapped up with five strikeouts, no walks and no hits.
Norman, Peyton Hood and Andrew Blevins all finished with a double, Whitaker chipped in two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Norman closed with a five-RBI effort and Blevins recorded three RBIs.
On Friday, the Hornets routed Valley Head 14-1 in five innings.
Hayden Jackson and King each tallied three-RBI performances for the Hornets, who finished with 13 RBIs.
Valley Head was limited to just two hits.
Fort Payne 8, Chattooga (Ga.) 2:
Eli Kirby sat eight Chattooga batters and gave up just three hits in Fort Payne’s win Friday.
Cooper Harcrow tripled with an RBI, Will Green had two hits with two RBIs and J.D. Blalock and Ricky Adame each plated two runs for the Wildcats (4-6).
Fort Payne scattered nine hits with five RBIs and left only two runners stranded in scoring position.
The Wildcats took a 3-1 advantage in the opening inning and led 4-1 before tacking on three additional runs in the fourth.
Geraldine 10, Etowah 1:
Will Rogers launched a three-run home run across left field to give Geraldine an early lead en route to a blowout win against Etowah on Friday.
The Bulldogs amassed 10 runs on 15 hits, including 10 RBIs.
Rogers finished with four hits, Drew Fowler added three hits with three RBIs and a run scored, Bo Harper produced three hits with an RBI and a run scored and Levi Martin scored three runs with two hits and an RBI.
Colt Lusher picked up the win in three innings of work for Geraldine. He allowed no hits or runs, struck out one and walked three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.