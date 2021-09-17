Trio of DeKalb teams among latest AL.com rankings

Three DeKalb County teams appear in the latest edition of AL.com’s high school volleyball rankings.
The rankings, released Thursday, have Geraldine, Plainview and Fyffe all listed inside Class 3A’s top 10. The trio are the only DeKalb teams that appear in the latest edition of the weekly volleyball rankings.
Claiming the No. 5 spot in this week’s rankings, Geraldine (21-7) defeated Ashville 2-1 on Tuesday. On Monday, the Bulldogs earned a tri-match sweep against Fyffe and Sand Rock.
The previous weekend, Geraldine toppled five teams en route to winning the Fort Payne Invitational’s gold division. Geraldine defeated Plainview 2-0 in the championship match.
Geraldine hosts the Liberty Bank Invitational on Saturday.
At No. 7 this week, Plainview (17-10) bested Ider 3-0 on Thursday.
Plainview beat four teams in last weekend’s Fort Payne Invitational, finishing as gold division runner-up.
Ninth-ranked Fyffe earned a 3-0 win against Ider on Tuesday.
The Red Devils took 2-0 losses against Geraldine and Sand Rock on Monday.
Boasting a 26-5 record, Montgomery Catholic topped the 3A rankings this week. Trinity (18-3) posted at No. 2, Prattville Christian (15-5) was No. 3 and Danville (19-11) fourth.
Here are AL.com’s complete high school volleyball rankings this week:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (14-5)
2. Spain Park (19-4)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Hoover (13-10)
5. Bob Jones (24-5)
6. Sparkman (21-7)
7. Vestavia Hills (15-4)
8. Oak Mountain (10-9)
9. Huntsville (11-5)
10. Grissom (12-10)
Others nominated: Auburn (15-11), Enterprise (7-4), James Clemens (15-13).
CLASS 6A
1. Spanish Fort (22-9)
2. Mountain Brook (16-3)
3. Homewood (13-7)
4. Pelham (19-3)
5. Chelsea (19-3)
6. Saraland (26-0)
7. St. Paul’s (19-6)
8. Hartselle (18-11)
9. Jasper (11-6)
10. Hazel Green (15-7)
Others nominated: Arab (17-10), Athens (15-10), Cullman (17-9), Faith Academy (14-6), Gulf Shores (19-11), Helena (12-9), John Carroll (12-9), Northridge (15-12), Southside-Gadsden (18-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Bayside Academy (33-3)
2. Providence Christian (11-7)
3. Alexandria (15-6)
4. Guntersville (13-8)
5. Lawrence County (23-7)
6. Madison Academy (16-13)
7. Hayden (17-3)
8. Boaz (18-8)
9. Pike Road (10-4)
10. East Limestone (11-3)
Others nominated: Brewer (13-14), Leeds (9-9), Ramsay (8-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Montgomery Academy (12-5)
2. Madison County (23-8)
3. Westminster Christian (23-5)
4. Deshler (12-4)
5. New Hope (13-3)
6. St. Michael (17-6)
7. Jacksonville (11-9)
8. Brooks (19-13)
9. West Morgan (17-5)
10. Priceville (14-10)
Others nominated: Ashville (16-11), Central-Florence (11-14), Curry (12-12), Etowah (8-3), Haleyville (11-8), LAMP (8-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Catholic (26-5)
2. Trinity (18-3)
3. Prattville Christian (15-5)
4. Danville (19-11)
5. Geraldine (21-7)
6. St. Luke’s (18-9)
7. Plainview (16-10)
8. Susan Moore (17-2)
9. Fyffe (8-5)
10. Carbon Hill (17-3)
Others nominated: Lauderdale County (11-6), Piedmont (17-4), T.R. Miller (13-5).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-2)
2. Addison (20-4)
3. Sand Rock (21-5)
4. Spring Garden (15-2)
5. Hatton (18-8)
6. Lexington (11-4)
7. Ariton (13-2)
8. Winston County (7-9)
9. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-3)
10. Leroy (4-0)
Others nominated: Altamont (8-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Donoho (24-3)
2. Pleasant Home (6-1)
3. Bayshore Christian (9-15)
4. Cedar Bluff (19-11)
5. Kinston (11-1)
6. Covenant Christian (12-7)
7. Lindsay Lane (11-8)
8. Cornerstone School (10-19)
9. Belgreen (11-11)
10. Sumiton Christian (14-11)
Others nominated: Faith Christian (5-8), Gaylesville (7-6), Marion County (9-8).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (7-1)
2. Glenwood (12-2)
3. Macon East (3-2)
4. Lee-Scott (8-9)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3)
6. Morgan Academy (12-5)
7. Chambers Academy (5-1)
8. Hooper Academy (8-1)
9. Patrician Academy (6-0)
10. Southern Academy (5-6)
Others nominated: Coosa Valley (2-7), Pike Liberal Arts (8-4).
