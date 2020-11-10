A Lucas Hale-to-Matt Johnson passing connection highlighted Cornerstone Christian Academy’s offensive effort in a 41-6 loss to Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) in the Christian Football Association’s eight-man state championship game in Cottondale last Friday night.
Hale completed five passes to Johnson for 112 yards and the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the title game. Hale finished the night completing 7 of 17 passes for 116 yards with no interceptions; he rushed for 44 yards on 14 carries.
Israel Phillips led all Cornerstone runners with 49 yards on six attempts. Johnson returned four kickoffs for 78 yards.
On the defensive side, Johnson and Layne Fortner finished with six tackles apiece and Eli Carter, Tristan Johnson and Hale added five stops each.
The Warriors gained 436 yards of offense en route to earning their fourth straight CFA state championship, while Cornerstone ended its first season of eight-man competition with a championship game appearance under the guidance of first-year head coach Jeff Nelson.
Destin Lea rushed for a game-high 203 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns for Russell. Micah Taylor threw for 157 yards and four scores with no interceptions on 7-of-17 passing. Mason Easterwood and Kyle Ingram each had two receptions for 60 yards and two scores.
John Benny Jones finished with a game-high nine tackles for the Warriors.
After playing to a scoreless first quarter, Russell unleashed a 22-point, second-quarter effort, powered by three scoring passes from Taylor.
Johnson reeled in a pass from Hale for a 78-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make the deficit 28-6.
Cornerstone closed the game with seven first downs to Russell’s 17 and 228 yards of offense.
