Bears drop opener at Priceville

Priceville’s defense and run game was too much for Plainview to overcome in its season opener last Friday night.
Dylan McCullough scored a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half and added an interception in the Bears’ 20-8 loss at Priceville.
The Bulldogs (1-0) finished with 305 yards of offense, including 295 yards on the ground. Plainview (0-1) amassed 136 yards (124 rushing).
Sam Crowell carried 14 times for 39 yards, McCullough had 37 yards on 10 carries and Levi Brown finished with 34 yards on eight attempts for Plainview, who has a bye week before returning to action against Geraldine at home in a region contest Friday, Sept. 2.
Trey Rutledge completed 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards with no interceptions for the Bears.
Priceville’s Mason Cartee rushed for touchdowns of 4 and 5 yards, respectively. His 4-yard score with 9:20 left in the opening half gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
McCullough scored his TD with 2:27 left in the half to tie the game, before Crowell added a go-ahead 2-point conversion run.
The Bears’ lead was short-lived, however, as Priceville slipped in another score with 1:04 to play until halftime. The scoring run was courtesy of Cartee and the Bulldogs grabbed the lead for good at 13-8 entering the half.
After playing to a scoreless third quarter, Jaylen Moseley reached the end zone on a 2-yard scoring run to cap the scoring with 10:32 left in regulation.
Cartee had a game-high 116 yards rushing on 18 carries. Blitz Clemons ran eight times for 153 yards for the Bulldogs.
