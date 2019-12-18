Two DeKalb County schools are moving up in classification next fall.
Collinsville and Fyffe were reclassified from Class 2A to Class 3A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Here is a look at high school sports in DeKalb County and how the regions will look next fall after Tuesday’s decisions:
Football
Class 1A, Region 7:
-Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Sumiton Christian, Valley Head, Woodville
Class 2A, Region 7:
-Falkville, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Tanner, Whitesburg Christian Academy
Class 3A, Region 7:
-Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania
Class 5A, Region 7:
-Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Fairview, Guntersville, Sardis, West Point
Class 6A, Region 7:
-Arab, Fort Payne, Oxford, Pell City, Scottsboro, Southside, Springville
Volleyball
Class 1A, Area 13:
-Cedar Buff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head
Class 2A, Area 15:
-Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah
Class 3A, Area 12:
-Collinsville, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff
Class 5A, Area 13:
-Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis
Class 3A, Area 14:
-Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania
Class 6A, Area 15:
-Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro
Cross Country
Class 1A-2A, Section 4:
Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, North Sand Mountain, Oakwood, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section, Skyline, Tanner, Woodville
