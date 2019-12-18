Two DeKalb County schools are moving up in classification next fall.

Collinsville and Fyffe were reclassified from Class 2A to Class 3A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Here is a look at high school sports in DeKalb County and how the regions will look next fall after Tuesday’s decisions:

Football

Class 1A, Region 7:

-Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Sumiton Christian, Valley Head, Woodville

Class 2A, Region 7:

-Falkville, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Tanner,  Whitesburg Christian Academy

Class 3A, Region 7:

-Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania

Class 5A, Region 7:

-Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Fairview, Guntersville, Sardis, West Point

Class 6A, Region 7:

-Arab, Fort Payne, Oxford, Pell City, Scottsboro, Southside, Springville

 

Volleyball

Class 1A, Area 13:

-Cedar Buff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head

Class 2A, Area 15:

-Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah

Class 3A, Area 12:

-Collinsville, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff

Class 5A, Area 13:

-Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis

Class 3A, Area 14:

-Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania

Class 6A, Area 15:

-Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro

 

Cross Country

Class 1A-2A, Section 4:

Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, North Sand Mountain, Oakwood, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section, Skyline, Tanner, Woodville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.