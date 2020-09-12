Ike Rowell rushed for three touchdowns, and Brody Hicks and Kyle Dukes each ran for two scores as Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield earned his 300th career coaching win in a 49-20 triumph over Sylvania on Friday night.
The Red Devils rushed for 354 yards and held the Rams scoreless for three quarters of a Class 3A, Region 7 game.
Rowell finished with 164 yards rushing on 12 carries, Dukes had nine carries for 87 yards and Hicks ran four times for 51 yards.
Fyffe pulled ahead 14-0 in the first quarter with scoring runs by Dukes and Rowell, respectively. Rushing touchdowns by Rowell, Dukes and Hicks pushed Fyffe to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Gareth Anderson finished with 11 carries for 100 yards rushing for Sylvania. Braiden Thomas had 73 yards rushing on nine carries. Brody Smith was 6-of-10 passing for 47 yards.
Styles Hughes scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Rams with 8:41 left in the fourth, Harris scored on a 5-yard run one minute later and Jackson Smith added an 8-yard TD run with 5 seconds left.
Sylvania visits Collinsville next week.
Fyffe is scheduled to visit Brindlee Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.