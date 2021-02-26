AJ Kramer belted a two-run home run in the second inning and finished with four RBIs as the Fort Payne Wildcats produced three runs across each of the first four innings of a 14-4 victory in five innings against the Ider Hornets in Fort Payne on Thursday.
The Wildcats (5-0) amassed 17 hits and left 10 runners stranded in scoring position.
Addison Eason tossed a complete game, striking out five and walking none for Fort Payne. She batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Taylor Camp recorded a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, launching a shot across left field to put the Wildcats in front 4-1; she went 3 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored. Graidin Haas doubled on one of her three hits and scored three runs, Hannah Buffington added a double with two RBIs and Emily Ellis chipped in two hits with an RBI.
On Tuesday, Fort Payne took an early lead and cruised to an 8-1 win in Fort Payne.
Haas (3 for 4) and Camp each recorded home runs for the Wildcats. Haas and Lily Jackson both hit doubles as Fort Payne collected 12 hits. Jackson and Braden Barksdale finished with two hits apiece.
Kramer picked up the win in seven innings of work in the circle. She tossed 10 strikeouts and walked one while allowing one run on three hits.
