A new year brings excitement, hope and a time to reflect on the moments that shaped everything in rearview.
DeKalb County student-athletes and coaches had a lot to be proud of in 2022, and they gave their families, friends and fans a lot to cheer for.
The Times-Journal closes 2022 with a look back at 12 of the most memorable sports moments of the year.
Fort Payne’s Ibsen wins 3 track and field state championships —
Capping her high school career with one of the most prolific senior campaigns in Fort Payne High School history, Lennon Ibsen won two AHSAA Class 6A state indoor track and field championships and one outdoor state championship.
Ibsen, a Jacksonville State University signee, earned individual state championships in the 6A girls triple jump and pole vault, highlighting Fort Payne’s participation in the season finale at the Birmingham CrossPlex in February.
Ibsen won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 5 3/4 inches, less than a foot better than runner-up Khadira Gipson of Northridge. She also won the pole vault as the first of four competitors to clear 11 feet.
According to Fort Payne High School track and field records, Ibsen became the third track and field athlete to win multiple state championships at one state meet. Marcie Harris won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races at the state indoor meet in 1990. Michael Dryer won the 1600- and 3200-meter races at state meets in 1991 and 1992.
In May, Ibsen wrapped her high school career with a state title in the 6A girls pole vault, as one of four events in which the Fort Payne track and field teams captured medals at the AHSAA 4A-7A Outdoor Track and Field State Meet in Gulf Shores.
Ibsen cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the 6A girls title in the pole vault, adding a school-record 37-foot leap in the triple jump, in which she placed fourth.
CCA girls basketball program wins 2nd state title —
Jacie Bell garnered ACAA Division 2A Tournament MVP, as Cornerstone Christian Academy won the varsity program’s second state championship in February.
The Eagles defeated Tabernacle Christian 68-43 to win the championship at Oxford Civic Center.
Mackenzie Ely joined Bell on the all-tournament team.
Plainview boys win 3rd state title in 5 years —
Cole Millican scored 22 points with tournament MVP honors, Luke Smith added 18 points and Dylan Haymon 16, as the Plainview Bears romped past the Winfield Pirates 77-60 for the AHSAA Class 3A state championship at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in March.
The Bears won state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing as runners-up in 2017. They downed Houston Academy 59-44 in Tuesday’s semifinal to advance.
Plainview High School has either won or competed in a state final in each of the past five years. The softball team won the program’s first state title in 2021, the volleyball team finished as state runner-up in 2020 and the boys basketball team won back-to-back Blue Map Trophies in 2018 and 2019, while earning a state runner-up finish in 2017.
The boys basketball team conquered the 2022 season with its suffocating defensive pressure, 3-point shooting and opportunistic offense – all qualities of championship-winning teams.
The Bears showed off their brand of basketball on the state’s biggest stage Friday, keeping Winfield away from their established lead. Using defensive traps to disrupt the Pirates, Plainview capitalized on the offensive end to lead 11-6 at the end of the first period and 38-20 at halftime.
A Smith dunk, a Millican 3-pointer from the wing and a Millican-to-Landon White alley-oop layup highlighted the Bears’ scoring in the opening quarter. A Millican free throw gave Plainview a 10-point advantage with 5:04 left in the opening half, before he quickly added a 3 to extend it to a 13-point cushion.
Smith and Haymon joined Millican on the 3A All-Tournament Team.
Plainview’s Millican wins Class 3A Boys Player of the Year —
Plainview senior Cole Millican was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year during the organization’s annual banquet in March.
Millican was named the MVP of the 3A state basketball tournament in early March after helping the Bears win their third state championship in five years. He scored 22 points in the state championship game.
CCA’s Gatewood accounts for 5 state track and field titles —
Reagan Gatewood won three individual state championships and two more state titles as a member of relay teams, as one of three Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity girls to set ACAA state records in April.
Gatewood placed first in the high jump (5-feet, 1 inch), the 200-meter dash (28.13) and the 400-meter dash (1:04.12). She won with the 4x100-meter relay team featuring Addison Sullivan, Jacie Bell and Laura Beth Wells, clocking in at 56.44. Gatewood and teammates Wells, Bell and Allison Nelson finished at 2:03.19, winning the 4x200-meter relay.
Emily Couch set a new varsity girls’ state record in shot put and Lilly Dupree set a new junior high girls’ record in the high jump. Couch captured a state title in the shot put, heaving a new varsity state record 28-0.50. Dupree leaped a record 4-8 in the junior high girls’ high jump event.
The CCA varsity girls and boys teams both finished as respective ACAA runners-up at the University of Montevallo. The CCA girls scored 131 team points behind state champion Providence Classical School (148). The CCA boys posted 103.5 team points behind Providence Classical School (154.5).
CCA’s junior high girls won the state championship with 103 team points, and the CCA junior high boys placed third (98), behind champion Tuscaloosa Christian School (109) and runner-up Providence Classical School (107).
Collinsville boys are 1A/3A state soccer runners-up —
Despite the final result in their Class 1A/3A state championship match, the Collinsville boys proved they could stand against any team in the state’s classification.
In the 72nd minute, Bayside Academy’s Ty Ferguson netted a goal on an assist from Will Kirkland, cracking open a scoreless duel to edge the Panthers 1-0 for a third consecutive state championship at John Hunt Park in Huntsville in May.
Collinsville closed its 2022 season with a 19-8-0 overall record, pursuing its second state championship after winning in 2013. The Panthers advanced to the state final after finishing last season with a loss to Mars Hill Bible in the semifinal round.
Panthers goalkeeper Jinen Shukal stood his ground against a barrage of Bayside Academy shot attempts, collecting 10 saves.
Cornerstone finishes as state volleyball runner-up —
Cornerstone Christian Academy and Cornerstone Christian School-Decatur played each other for a second straight year in the ACAA Division 2A state championship in October.
CCA fell 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-22) in a best-of-five match in the state championship round in Oxford. The Eagles defeated Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) 15-13 in the fifth set to win 3-2 in the semifinal round.
CCA’s Mackenzie Ely and Addie Sullivan were named to the ACAA Division 2A Varsity All-Tournament Team.
Plainview finishes as state volleyball runner-up —
No. 2-ranked Plainview made things tough for No. 7 Prattville Christian Academy in the fourth set of the AHSAA Class 3A state championship match, but the Panthers’ 2-1 set advantage was enough to defeat Plainview 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22) at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham in October.
The Bears, led by head coach Kaci Kirk, finished as the 3A state runner-ups with a 63-12 overall record. They downed Houston Academy 3-0 in the opening round and topped St. Luke’s Episcopal 3-1 in the semifinal round at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
In the championship match, Plainview’s Jocelyn Hatfield amassed 12 kills, nine digs and two aces, and Saydi Jackson contributed 10 kills and four digs. Aubriella Hairston and Faith Odom chipped in eight kills apiece. Kami Sanders posted seven kills with five digs and four aces, as Ali Price registered 26 assists and 16 digs. Kinsley Martin finished with 19 assists and seven digs, and Abby McGee had 20 digs.
Hatfield and Jackson represented the Bears on the 3A All-Tournament Team.
Valley Head’s Bain eclipses county’s single-season rushing record —
Valley Head senior Eian Bain ran for 237 yards in a Class 1A state playoff win against Phillips in November, breaking the DeKalb County single-season rushing record in the process.
Bain brought his season rushing total to 2,665 yards and broke the record by 2 yards, previously held by Valley Head alumnus Tylor Harrison in 2005.
The 61-20 playoff win marked the first postseason victory for the Tigers since 2006. Bain’s partner in the backfield, running back Hunter Robinson, also did some significant damage in the playoff opener, chipping in 174 yards of his own, pushing Valley Head’s rushing total over 400 yards on the night. The duo also combined for seven rushing touchdowns for the game.
Geraldine knocks off No. 1-ranked Mars Hill Bible —
Achieving one of the biggest wins in Coolidge Isbell Field, Geraldine shocked Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked Mars Hill Bible 17-14 in the second round of the state playoffs in November.
Caleb Hall rushed 17 times for 65 yards to lead Geraldine’s run game. Carlos Mann had 26 yards on nine attempts. Colvin was 6-of-7 passing for 95 yards. Cody Satterfield closed with six receptions for 105 yards. Joseph Garcia, Colvin and Hall each recorded 10 tackles. Mann had four tackles and one interception off a pass deflected by Mauricio Calderon.
The Bulldogs broke Mars Hill’s 10-game winning streak a week after knocking off No. 5 Winfield. It was the first time the Bulldogs had defeated two top-five opponents in the postseason.
Clinging to a 10-7 lead against Mars Hill, the Bulldog offense took a punt at its 41-yard line and put together a methodical 13-play drive to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
Sylvania duels Geraldine in 3A quarterfinals —
Two DeKalb County and Class 3A-Region 6 rivals collided in the state quarterfinal round at Sylvania High School in November.
Braiden Thomas rushed for four touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, as the Rams defeated Geraldine 27-7 and advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 1994.
Cody Satterfield raced through Sylvania’s secondary for a 53-yard score to narrow the game to 21-7 early in the fourth.
Geraldine had a promising drive brewing after Jaxon Colvin hit Caleb Hall for a 37-yard pickup to Sylvania’s 15, but the drive was quickly squandered when a pass was tipped off the hands of intended receiver Elijah Schlageter and into the hands of Thomas in the end zone with 5 minutes left.
Thomas put the game out of reach on the Rams’ ensuing possession, motoring to the left and up the sideline for a 78-yard TD. A failed 2-point conversion kept it locked at 27-7.
The Rams closed with a 55-22 loss at eventual-state runner-up Piedmont in the semifinals, compiling a 10-4 overall record under the guidance of second-year head coach Tyler Vann.
Fyffe goes 15-0, wins 2A state football title —
Brodie Hicks rushed for a Class 2A state final-record five touchdowns behind 235 yards on 45 carries, garnering MVP honors and helping propel Fyffe to a 40-28 victory against the B.B. Comer Tigers and cap the season with another 15-0 record finish in December.
Fyffe advanced to the AHSAA Super 7 for the seventh time in nine years under the leadership of 2023 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee Paul Benefield. In their previous trip to Auburn in 2019, the Red Devils earned a 56-7 victory against Reeltown — the second of three consecutive 15-0 seasons and state championships. Fyffe has won state titles in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Fyffe finished with 335 yards of offense to 314 for B.B. Comer and scored touchdowns on four of the Tigers’ first-half mistakes.
